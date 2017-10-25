 jump to example.com
 

International Brotherhood Of Police Officers endorses Ralph Northam for governor

Published Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 10:10 am

ralph northamToday, the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, which represents thousands of federal, state and local law enforcement and municipal employees in Virginia, announced its endorsement of Ralph Northam to be the next governor of Virginia.

In response to receiving the endorsement of the International Brotherhood Of Police Officers, Northam issued the following statement:

“As a veteran and a doctor, I know the importance of keeping Virginians safe and healthy. That’s why I’ve fought so hard to make sure that our public safety officers have the resources they need to do their jobs to the best of their ability. These men and women who work selflessly every day for the safety of their neighbors and communities have my highest respect. As Governor, I’ll fight to make sure their needs are met, so they can continue doing the important work of serving the Commonwealth.”

 
