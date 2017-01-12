InterChange Group Inc. to build new facility in Mill Place Commerce Park

Today, at a groundbreaking ceremony, InterChange Group Inc. announced it will build a 108,000 square-foot facility and invest over $6 million in Mill Place Commerce Park located in Verona, Virginia. The facility will serve as an expanded, new home for Sumitomo Drive Technologies and will also have additional space for future InterChange customers.

InterChange Group, an East Coast 3PL provider, offers warehousing, repackaging and transportation services to local companies such as Hershey, Hollister and Shamrock Farms. Shamrock Farms will be a nearby neighbor to the new facility. InterChange Group also owns South Oak Lane Warehouse in Lyndhurst, a 320,000-square-foot food-grade building. This new facility in Verona expands InterChange’s distribution network and helps connect the company’s other facilities along the I-81 and I-64 corridors. Click here for more information.

“We are looking forward to joining the Mill Place Commerce Park family and continuing to be development partners with Augusta County,” said Devon Anders, InterChange Group President. “This facility will allow Sumitomo Drive Technologies to expand while providing additional services and space for new and existing companies we serve. The Shenandoah Valley is our home base, and this announcement combined with our investment in Portsmouth means we have invested over $20 million in the Commonwealth of Virginia this year.”

“This facility represents the commitment to development in Augusta County,” said Tracy Pyles, Chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. “InterChange is investing in this community, and it is with leaders like this that we will continue to add jobs for our citizens and grow our local economy.”

Terry Kelley, member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and representative of the Beverley Manor District where the facility is located, also spoke at the groundbreaking event, saying, “The Beverley Manor District is proud to be home to Mill Place Commerce Park and thankful for partners such as InterChange Group that make continued development possible.” “Sumitomo’s predecessor company was Mill Place Commerce Park’s first and anchor occupant, and we are proud that Sumitomo has continued that tradition by growing and investing here as well,” added Kelley.

Weather permitting, A&J Development and Excavation will start site preparation immediately, with building construction expected to begin in March by Harman Construction. Complete construction of the new facility is anticipated by the end of 2017.

Founded in 1993, InterChange is a full service warehousing and logistics company serving the East Coast. With a wide array of warehousing, logistics, and land development services available, InterChange has a building portfolio of nearly 1.7 million square feet and over 500 acres of prime industrial/commercial land. With a central location in Harrisonburg and terminal locations in Suffolk and Front Royal, InterChange serves clients on the east coast, as well as internationally.