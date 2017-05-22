Intel Committee leaders’ joint statement on Michael Flynn

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, today made the following statement after the Committee received notification from Lieutenant General Michael Flynn’s (Ret.) counsel that he would decline the request for an interview and the production of subpoenaed documents.

“While we recognize General Flynn’s constitutional right to invoke the Fifth Amendment, we are disappointed he has chosen to disregard the Committee’s subpoena request for documents relevant and necessary to our investigation. We will vigorously pursue General Flynn’s testimony and his production of any and all pertinent materials pursuant to the Committee’s authorities.”