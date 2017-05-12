Integer invests more than $7 million to expand Salem operations

Integer™, known locally as Lake Region Medical, has invested more than $7 million to expand its manufacturing capabilities in the City of Salem. Over the past three years, Integer’s Salem site has experienced 10 percent year-over-year employment growth and this trajectory is expected to continue.

“With more than 350 employees, Integer has been an invaluable corporate partner to the City of Salem, and Virginia, for 20 years,” said Governor McAuliffe. “The Commonwealth’s reputable and growing healthcare sector offers companies direct access to cutting-edge technologies, dynamic research universities, competitive operating costs, and a highly skilled workforce. Integer’s expansion also strengthens our advanced manufacturing base, which remains a key focus as we continue to diversify and build the new Virginia economy.”

“Virginia’s healthcare industry is a powerful economic engine for the Commonwealth that employs nearly 400,000 people – or approximately 10 percent of our workforce – and Integer is an important part of our success in this sector,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “With multiple facilities around the globe, the company’s decision to expand in Salem is a testament to the region’s strong workforce, and we applaud this continued commitment to the Roanoke Valley and Virginia.”

Integer collaborates with the world’s leading medical device companies to deliver life-changing innovations that enhance the lives of patients. Backed by decades of experience and clinical expertise, the company helps customers bring products from concept to point-of-care in the cardio and vascular, cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, power solutions, and advanced surgical markets. Integer’s Salem location offers fully integrated outsourced manufacturing and engineering services, contract manufacturing, finished device assembly, original device development, and supply chain management services.

To support the continued growth of its operations in Salem, Integer is establishing an apprenticeship program in its machining department to develop skilled machinists to meet increasing customer demands.

“Our Salem production team supports the full spectrum of Integer’s products, using the most modern technologies in the medical device manufacturing industry,” said Pete Hall, Director of Operations, Integer Salem.“Virginia, and the Salem area specifically, has a strong and diverse workforce that provides companies such as Integer with candidates who have the skills and expertise necessary to succeed.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Integer’s new job creation efforts through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens. In addition, Integer will be eligible to receive a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit, and sales and use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment.

“Integer is a company any locality would embrace due to the nature of its business, the high-paying jobs and the contributions the company makes to the economic base in Salem,” says Melinda Payne, Director of Economic Development for the City of Salem. “The management team at Integer is focused on quality not only from a production standpoint, but also among the employee ranks. We’re thrilled this company is growing.”

“Integer’s manufacturing center in the City of Salem is on the cutting edge of medical technologies and services,”said Delegate Gregory Habeeb. “The company’s investment to grow in the Roanoke Valley is further evidence that our region is emerging as a world leader in the high tech and research industries that are working to meet the demands of the healthcare market.”