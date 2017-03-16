 jump to example.com

Inside the Numbers: UVA goes five-guard, with interesting results

Published Thursday, Mar. 16, 2017, 11:22 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva basketballUVA coach Tony Bennett had nothing to lose.

UNC-Wilmington was slicing and dicing the Pack Line, shooting 52.6 percent from the floor, 60 percent from three, hadn’t committed a turnover, and led by 15 with 7:25 left in the first half.

Bennett didn’t have All-ACC Defensive Team stopper Isaiah Wilkins, still struggling from the lingering effects of strep throat that have had him a shell of his usual active shelf for going on three weeks now.

Jack Salt and Mamadi Diakite weren’t slowing Devontae Cacok, the guy who shoots 79.9 percent from the field, almost entirely on sprints to the rim on high screen-and-rolls, meaning perimeter defenders were having to slide over to cut off his lanes to the basket, leaving open Seahawks shooters.

The solution that Bennett came up with: going five-guard.

At the least, that would give Virginia another shooter on the other end, but the move was done more with the defense in mind.

Putting a guard on the quick Cacok would allow Cavs defenders on the perimeter to stick with the shooters, taking away the open looks.

And that part of the strategy worked closing out the first half. Wilmington missed its last nine shots from the floor in the final 7:25, committed two turnovers, and created an opening.

The defense turned into offense, as Virginia closed out the half hitting on seven of its last 12 from the field, fueling a 19-3 run that turned the 15-point deficit into a one-point halftime lead.

A funny thing happened in the second half. UNC-Wilmington played the role of bruisers, staying in the game by dominating the boards.

UNC-W would only shoot 44.1 percent in the second half, but an 18-7 advantage in second-chance points would keep the ‘Hawks in the game.

Something funnier, then: Virginia, for a half, resembled an offensive juggernaut.

Would you believe … 46 points in a half of basketball for UVA?

That’s a 92-point game pace, which is otherworldly for a Bennett-coached team.

And how they did it little resembled anything you’ve seen from a Bennett Cavs team.

His bigs – Wilkins, Diakite and Salt – combined to go only 26 minutes, and take two shots from the field, an end-of-first-half missed jumper by Diakite, and a successful alley-oop dunk by Salt in the second half.

And yet Virginia outscored Wilmington in the paint, 28-22, going 12-for-24 on shots at the rim, to the Seahawks’ 11-for-16 effort.

This was done without a single post-up, mind you.

It was all dribble-drives, primarily by London Perrantes and Marial Shayok, Perrantes was 5-for-7 on shots at the rim and 2-of-3 on jumpers, and Shayok was 2-of-3 at the rim and 3-of-6 on jumpers.

The two biggest shots of the game came on dribble drives into the lane from Perrantes and Shayok.

A Perrantes layup with 1:37 to go, and three seconds on the shot clock, extended a UVA lead from three to five, and a short Shayok jumper with 26 seconds to go, and two seconds on the shot clock, extended a two-point Virginia lead to four.

Largely eschewing the mover-blocker offense, the Cavs spread the floor and attacked off the dribble with impunity.

So UVA won the first half with defense, and won the second half with offense.

And for the most part, it was done with a five-guard lineup.

Not sure if that approach can work against Florida or anybody else down the road, but that’s not what’s important right now.

The Cavs live to play another day, and it was because Tony Bennett was willing to throw out the game plan, draw up a new scheme almost literally on his dry-erase board during a media timeout, and trust his guys to make it work.

Column by Chris Graham

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 