Inside the Numbers: UVA dominates Notre Dame in every phase

It sounds like hyperbole to suggest that a team winning by 17 was even more dominant. That was the case for #12 UVA Tuesday night.

Seventeen doesn’t do justice to what the Cavs were able to do to a good Notre Dame team in South Bend.

To wit:

The Cavs outrebounded the Irish 38-22, and had a 10-2 advantage on the offensive boards. And a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points. Bonzie Colson, who was averaging an ACC-best 10.9 rebounds per game coming in, had all of three.

Notre Dame was shooting an ACC-best 41.0 percent from three-point range coming in. Tuesday night, the Irish was 3-of-18 from long range (16.7 percent).

The Irish had averaged 81.2 points per game coming in. The 54 points they scored Tuesday night is two-thirds of that.

That’s not even accounting for the fact from the deep stats that had Virginia in the lead for 35:01, Notre Dame in the lead for 2:58, and those who watched being forced to think hard about when that 2:58 took place, because really?

Shot hunting LP

London Perrantes didn’t have a single assist Tuesday night. No matter. The senior point guard was in shot hunting mode, putting up 13 shots, including eight from three-point range.

Good news was he was also in shot making mode: finishing 7-of-13 from the floor and 5-of-8 from three in 34 minutes.

Big night for Wilkins

Isaiah Wilkins had 13 points and nine rebounds, and was 9-of-10 from the foul line.

Wilkins had shot 24 free throws on the season in 18 games coming in.

His plus-minus of +22, as usual, led the team.

Another off night for Guy

Kyle Guy was playing his first game in his home state of Indiana. The 2016 Mr. Basketball struggled, going 1-of-6 from the field in the first half, before sinking a garbage-time three to finish with five points and two assists in 11 minutes.

Guy has gone 11-of-33 from the field in his last seven games, averaging just 4.2 points per game in that span.

Might be time to redo the bun.

Solid effort, again, for Salt

Jack Salt got 24 minutes Tuesday night, maybe a bit of a surprise, going against a Notre Dame team that likes to go four-guard a lot.

He had two points on a dunk and four rebounds as his counting stats.

Three of his rebounds were offensive boards: one led to a three by Devon Hall, and the second led to a free throw by Wilkins.

He doesn’t get credit for those, but they counted in the scorebook, of course.

Compiled by Chris Graham