 jump to example.com

Inside the Numbers: Another career night blitzes UVA

Published Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 1:33 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva basketballJayson Tatum is just the latest opponent to have a career night against UVA this season.

Tatum had 28 points, 21 in the second half, and hit 6-of-7 from three-point range, to lead Duke to a 65-55 win at Virginia Wednesday night.

Tatum, a 6’8” freshman, is a known entity talent-wise, but the shooting effort we saw in JPJ isn’t his calling card.

He was a 31.9 percent shooter from three coming in, had gone just 8-of-25 from behind the arc in his past eight games and had connected on all of 19 triples all season.

Makes you feel better, doesn’t it, knowing that it was this guy who went bonkers?

Kinda reminds you of what Dwayne Bacon did to UVA way back on Dec. 31 in a 60-58 Florida State win. Bacon went for 26 in the second half, 10-of-13 from the floor, 5-of-7 from three, an outlier-type performance for a guy shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range on the season.

Then consider Jamel Artis, the Pitt senior who went 6-of-7 from three on a night that also had him going 6-of-12 at the free-throw line in an 88-76 OT win.

Artis, at least, is a 40.5 percent shooter from three on the season, but …

This nonsense is getting old.

 

Attacking the rim

Virginia was 10-of-16 on shots at the rim and 10-of-36 on jumpers.

Duke was 6-of-9 at the rim and 13-of-32 on jumpers.

UVA had a 26-16 advantage in points in the paint.

 

Tempo

Each team had 58 possessions. Duke beat Virginia, again, playing Virginia’s game.

 

Not much four-guard

The bigs combined for 74 minutes on the floor, meaning Virginia only went four-guard for six minutes.

Not much in terms of offensive production from the group for the time on the floor: 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting.

Isaiah Wilkins did grab nine rebounds, though he was just 1-of-5 from the floor, the one being a meaningless dunk in what was effectively garbage time.

Jack Salt had four points on 2-of-2 shooting with five rebounds in 17 minutes.

Mamadi Diakite had six rebounds in 17 minutes, and was 0-of-1 from the floor.

Jarred Reuter made his only attempt from the floor, and only logged five minutes.

Column by Chris Graham

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Fake news and social media

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Mark Orr to learn more about research into the impact of social media on society.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Redistricting reform fails in Virginia House

Chris Graham talks with Brian Cannon from OneVirginia2021 to discuss three redistricting reform bills that failed in the House of Delegates.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Duke-UVA hoops preview

Chris Graham talks with Mitchell Gladstone, who covers Duke basketball for The Chronicle.

Court: Trump order likely unconstitutional, issues prelim injunction

A federal judge found that President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 Executive Order is actually the Muslim ban that he promised as a candidate.

Staunton Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy

The Staunton Police Department is offering its 17th Citizens Police Academy beginning on Tuesday, March 28.

BRCC fund-raising campaign surpasses $8M goal

The “Student Focus. Community Impact” Campaign for Blue Ridge Community College successfully exceeded its $8 million goal.

Chris Graham: Politics and the bottom line for business

A couple of years back, I let myself get caught up in the Chick-fil-A boycott hysteria. It’s kinda hazy to me now.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 