Inside the Numbers: #2 Virginia, somehow, pulls out win at FSU

Too many minutes: Virginia’s starting backcourt played all but four minutes of the 59-55 win at Florida State Wednesday night. And, yeah, that’s a lot.

Kyle Guy has sat eight minutes total over UVA’s last four. Devon Hall: 15, partly because of the flu.

Ty Jerome: 24, mainly due to foul trouble.

Gotta have legs heading into March. You don’t want to wear the horses out now.

Couldn’t pull the trigger: Terance Mann is FSU’s leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points per game. Mann had just three points against Virginia on Wednesday, but that wasn’t the big story.







Mann shot the ball just four times in 27 minutes of playing time.

Teammate Braian Angola, for his part, hit a long three on FSU’s first possession. That was his contribution for the night. Angola finished 1-of-11 from the floor, 1-of-8 from three, in 35 minutes.

Defensive rebounding: It hasn’t been that long ago that Virginia had serious issues on the defensive boards, allowing Syracuse to rebound 51.3 percent of its misses, North Carolina to get 48.7 percent of its misses, N.C. State to grab 40 percent of its missed shots.

Syracuse, ranked eighth nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, at 35.9 percent, rebounded just 17.1 percent of its misses in last week’s 59-44 loss in the Carrier Dome.

Florida State, 17th nationally on the offensive glass, at 35.2 percent, rebounded 26.9 percent of its missed shots Wednesday night, and Virginia actually had a slight 7-6 edge in second-chance points.

That problem, for now, at least, appears to have been fixed.

Points off turnovers: The season-long trend that has Virginia in its Pack Line suddenly forcing gobs of opponent turnovers feeding transition offense continued Wednesday.

Florida State committed 11 turnovers, Virginia just six, and the ‘Hoos had a 15-4 edge in points off turnovers.

Tempo: How many times did game analyst Cory Alexander tell us that the tempo was favoring Florida State?

Um, Cory, 59 possessions.

Virginia came in averaging 59.7. Florida State, coming in, averaged 71.8.

At no point did the tempo favor Florida State. Not once.

Story by Chris Graham

