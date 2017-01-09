Inside the Numbers: #11 UVA gets back in the W column

The key numbers from Sunday’s win for #11 UVA over Wake Forest: 19 and 4.

Virginia outscored Wake 19-4 over a 6:57 stretch of the second half to break open a tight game en route to a 79-62 win.

In the run, the Cavs held the Deacs to a single field goal on nine shot attempts with two turnovers.

Big night for ailing LP

London Perrantes hobbled out of the locker room for the second half, led the team through the layup drill, half-heartedly, hitting a single layup before moving over to the bench for the remainder of the warmup period.

Coach Tony Bennett, making his way to the bench a couple of minutes later, sat down beside his point guard, made some small talk, then shrugged his shoulders.

Perrantes stood to the side of the huddle as Bennett gave the team instructions heading into the second half.

He looked anything but engaged.

Then went out and scored 19 points in 18 minutes, shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 3-of-4 from three-point range and 6-of-6 from the line.

During his one stint on the bench, a trainer strapped a heating pad to the right side of his lower back.

He told reporters after the game that he was playing with bruised ribs.

Perrantes appeared to come up lame around the two-minute mark in the first half after a defensive possession.

Devon Hall: Rebounding machine

Guard Devon Hall had a game-high eight rebounds in 31 minutes Sunday night, to go with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, with a three from the right corner at the 9:18 mark that ignited the 19-4 run that gave the Cavs control.

Back to the eight rebounds: you might remember that Hall had a game-high nine rebounds in the loss at Pitt on Wednesday.

Hall also had five rebounds in the loss to Florida State last week, and six rebounds in the win at Louisville.

For the season, Hall is averaging 4.3 rebounds a game, second on the team. (Isaiah Wilkins averages 5.0 rebounds per game.)

Shayok continues to sizzle

Marial Shayok had 17 points against Wake, on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.

Over his last three, Shayok is averaging 13.7 points per game on 51.6 percent shooting.

Shayok had 14 on 6-of-13 shooting against Pitt, and 10 on 4-of-8 shooting against FSU.

Guy struggling

Kyle Guy had 17 in the win at Cal, nine in 19 minutes in the win at Louisville, and 14, including what would have been the game-winning three with eight seconds left against FSU.

Since then, bubkus.

Guy had two points on 1-of-7 shooting as a starter in the loss at Pitt, and then, coming off the bench Sunday against Wake, got two on a pair of late free throws, going 0-of-4 from the field in 17 minutes, and not shooting from the floor in the second half.

UVA in the efficiency ratings

KenPom.com has the Virginia D ranked fourth nationally, and second in the ACC (Louisville), giving up .902 points per possession on the season.

Wake scored .954 points per possession Sunday night.

The UVA offense is 13th nationally, and third in the ACC (Duke, Notre Dame), scoring 1.177 points per possession.

The Cavs scored 1.234 points per possession against Wake on Sunday.

Compiled by Chris Graham