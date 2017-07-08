Industrial hemp event taking place at Virginia State University
Published Saturday, Jul. 8, 2017, 7:53 am
A first-of-its-kind public event on industrial hemp will be offered Aug. 17 at Virginia State University’s Randolph Farm. The field day will be open to potential growers, researchers, marketing experts and industrial hemp producers to discuss the future of the crop in Virginia and neighboring states.
Information will be shared on the challenges of growing industrial hemp; the available and potential markets for industrial hemp products; and the feasibility of hemp processing to help farmers decide whether to consider growing the crop.
Industrial hemp is a versatile crop that can be processed into different products with multiple uses. Its stalk can be used to produce biofuel, auto parts, paper, upholstery, fiber for cloths and other textiles, building materials and more. Industrial hemp seeds can be used for animal feed and human food or used as oil sources for lotion and cosmetic products.
VSU is one of Virginia’s higher learning institutions authorized to conduct industrial hemp research. VSU began conducting field research on industrial hemp in 2016.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information contact lmorris@vsu.edu or call 804-524-5151. Online registration is available at: www.ext.vsu.edu/events/2017/8/17/industrial-hemp-field-day.
