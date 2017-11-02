Inaugural UVA Baseball Hall of Fame class to be inducted at 2018 Step Up to the Plate

The UVA baseball program will announce its inaugural Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame class at the 2018 Step Up to the Plate event on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2017, at 6 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

New members of the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame will be honored annually at the event beginning in 2018. The Hall of Fame will ultimately have a prominent display at Davenport Field. The inaugural class will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re very excited to be able to recognize a proud tradition of over 100 years of baseball here at Virginia,” said head coach Brian O’Connor. “Coupling our season kickoff event with recognition of our program’s most influential players, coaches and supporters is a win-win.”

Tickets for Step Up to the Plate are on sale now and may be ordered in person at the UVA Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall, by phone at 1-800-542-8821 or online at VirginiaSports.com. Sponsored tables may be reserved by calling the Virginia Athletics Foundation at 800-626-8723. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early as the event is expected to sell out.

Ticket prices are $70 for adults, $35 for Virginia Baseball alumni, $30 for children 12 and under and $20 for current UVA students. A Family Four Pack is available, which includes two adult and two youth tickets for $175. Sponsored tables for the event are $2,500 and include a reserved table for a party of eight with a member of the baseball team, and admission to the pre-event reception. The pre-event reception for table sponsors will begin at 4:15 p.m.

Parking for the event is free in the John Paul Jones Arena and University Hall lots.

The evening begins with an autograph session with the 2018 Virginia Baseball team and silent auction at 5:15 p.m. The program begins at 6 p.m. with comments from UVA head coach Brian O’Connor as well as the introduction of the 2018 team. A buffet dinner starts at 6:45 p.m. A live auction follows the dinner at 7:30 p.m.

The live and silent auctions will include autographed memorabilia from UVA Athletics and the professional ranks, as well as game tickets, exclusive Virginia Baseball experiences and more.

2018 Step Up to the Plate

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 6 p.m.

Location: John Paul Jones Arena

Parking: John Paul Jones Arena and University Hall

Adult Tickets: $70

Virginia Baseball Alumni: $35

Youth Tickets (12 & under): $30 (includes a Virginia Baseball team autographed ball)

Current UVA students: $20

Family Four Pack (2 adult, 2 youth tickets): $175

Sponsored Tables*: $2,500 (call VAF to reserve)

*Includes: eight tickets to pre-event reception, eight reserved table tickets to Step Up to the Plate and eight General Admission 2018 Virginia baseball season tickets (no trade opportunity for Reserved seats)