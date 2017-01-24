 jump to example.com

Improvements in the agricultural sector

Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 1:56 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

sonny perdueFarmers and agricultural experts around the country have broadly welcomed the appointment of former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as Secretary of Agriculture. In his time as governor, Perdue recognized the importance of farming and agriculture to the state’s economy and the importance of trade to farmers. He was always willing to listen to their concerns and there are high hopes that he will continue to fight their corner in Washington.

But Perdue’s appointment is not the only significant improvement in American agriculture in recent times. In fact we are in the midst of a quiet revolution in farming methods that promises to be at least as far-reaching as the ‘Green Revolution’ of the 1950s and 1960s, providing a much-needed increase in farming yields to meet the growing food needs not just of America, but of the world.

 

Meeting challenges

The main challenge facing the agricultural sector today is how to maximize production yields while minimizing the environmental footprint of the industry. Globally, this boils down to how to feed a rapidly growing population when no further land is available to be given over to crops or animal husbandry. Science and technology are our best tools to make this transition, but bring with them concerns over environmental pollution, depleted resources and the uncertainty surrounding processes like genetic modification.

Nevertheless, the question is urgent. A 2009 report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization suggested that agriculture production would have to increase by 70% by 2050 to meet rising demand. At the same time, the percentage of the population working in the agricultural sector continues to fall worldwide. In the US, the figure is just 2%.

 

International efforts

The needs of American agriculture are increasingly being meet by large multinational firms, and it is apparent that all within the sector have to think globally in order to meet the challenges ahead. In India, Jai Shroff is the CEO of UPL Ltd, developing sustainable and affordable agriculture products such as fumigants, herbicides, insecticides and so on. He is also vice chair of the seed development company Advanta. This multi-strand approach to meeting farmers’ needs, combined with a visionary approach to technological and environmental solutions, results in a holistic view of agriculture that extends beyond national boundaries.

 

More reliable

The curse of a farmer’s lot is uncertainty: reliance on weather conditions and other variable factors means that every harvest is equivalent to an all-or-nothing gamble. Smart farming aims to reduce that uncertainty as much as possible by using technology to predict as accurately as possible the outcome of any given action. Smart farming, or precision farming, is as significant a step forward as the mass mechanization of agriculture in the early 20th Century or the Green Revolution 20-30 years later.

High-density soil sampling, improved fertilizers, computer-controlled hydroponic systems and sophisticated genetic manipulation are among the techniques for improving yields in a cost-effective and labor-intensive fashion. These technologies can also help to reduce the environmental impact of farming and improve animal welfare by careful electronic monitoring.

The future of farming must become more reliable and more strictly controlled. Science, technology and better approaches to business can help this to become a reality.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

McAuliffe announces decrease in Virginia unemployment rate

The Virginia seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point in December to 4.1 percent.

Podcast: Chris Graham talks Trump, media, U.S. politics

Chris Graham talks the first four days of the new Trump administration, the news media and U.S. politics on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Three dead in Fluvanna County crash

Three people are dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County on Monday.

House Democrats reiterate demand for redistricting vote

Virginia House Democrats reiterated their call for a vote to amend the state constitution to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission.

One dead, one in critical condition in Waynesboro drug overdoses

A 44-year-old woman is dead and a 36-year-old male is in critical condition as a result of expected drug overdoses in Waynesboro Saturday night.

AAA: Gas prices trending back downward

Across the Mid-Atlantic region, gas prices are slowly retreating, with many regions dropping two to five cents in the last week.

Marial Shayok: Improved play keys UVA in ACC winning streak

Marial Shayok came out of the gate looking like the latest in a line of UVA guards picking up the slack for guys lost to the NBA.

Your game MVP for #16 UVA: Would you believe Jack Salt?

Remember when UVA center Jack Salt got two minutes at Pitt? Two minutes for the starting center. That same Jack Salt couldn’t get off the court Saturday. Literally.

Movie on Augusta County WWII POW camp screening at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is hosting a screening of a documentary about an Augusta County World War II POW camp.

UVA Board of Visitors to begin organizing presidential search

UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan has asked the Board of Visitors to begin a presidential search process that will determine her successor.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 