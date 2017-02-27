Improved identification of hearing loss

With recent advancements, it is now possible to perform comprehensive testing related to hearing loss.

Testing can determine:

If hearing loss exists, even for the youngest populations

The amount and nature of the hearing loss

The benefits that are possible through available treatments

Breakthroughs in identification techniques include:

Universal neonatal hearing screening – to test the hearing of babies within the first 48 hours of life. Such tests identify hearing loss in infants so that treatments can begin as soon as possible.

Auditory brainstem response (ABR) testing – for use with difficult-to-test populations and for medical diagnosis of auditory disorders. The ABR test can be performed on individuals of any age, even the youngest infant. There is no longer any reason to delay referral of infants for hearing evaluation because they are “too young to test.”

Immitance testing – for objective and complete evaluation of middle ear function and assessments of the nerve function of the ear.

Otoacoustic emissions testing – that provide information regarding the hearing nerve in the inner ear and help identify the cause of hearing loss.

Special auditory tests – for identification of the exact location of the auditory impairment.

