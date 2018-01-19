The importance of financial flexibility in retirement

When you retire, your financial needs change greatly. Unless there are circumstances by which you may receive another stream of income, for the most part, you will be receiving a fixed payment that comes from a pension. If you’re lucky, you might have some investments from which you might be able to draw some money. There are also the payments provided by Social Security that are meant to prop people up when they’re past the age when they are still working steadily. Even if all of these are coming in and are relatively substantial, it can still be difficult to come up with enough money to satisfy your cost of living, especially if you’d like to enjoy your retirement time with occasional splurges like travel.

Many people enter retirement with the same mindset about their finances that they held when they were still working. But it becomes a different ballgame when you’ve reached your retirement years. And this is especially true these days that people are much more conscious about health and wellness, extending the life expectancy past what one might have thought in years past. It can be a bit of a juggling act, and its important then to have a flexible attitude towards money that might not have been evident in the past. There are times when you’ll need to be aggressive with your financial plans and others when you’ll need to be conservative. The key is to not get locked into an unaltered mindset, because that can be detrimental to your retirement plans.

One way to enhance flexibility is to consider whether or not it is a good idea to sell your life insurance to free up some much-needed cash and get rid of costly premiums. Here are some other reasons you might decide to change up your plans in retirement age.

Health Issues

This is obviously something that comes into play much more as you reach retirement age and more and more health issues tend to crop up. But this factor can also move in the other direction. Perhaps you’ve taken excellent care of yourself throughout your life and hit your seventies and even eighties with a clean bill of health. You might be able to allocate funds you had reserved for medical bills elsewhere.

Family Obligations

It can be impossible to predict what is going to happen in one’s own life, let alone the many different pitfalls or windfalls that might come up for family members. At retirement age, you’ll likely want to keep options open to help spouses, children or other family members.

Changing Plans

Again, it is impossible to say when you’re forty or even fifty what exactly you’ll want your retirement will be like. As such, you might wish to change your plans when you get to retirement, perhaps to travel or move to a new location. If that’s the case, you can’t afford to be too rigid with your financial setup.

Every person differs, and life will always throw unexpected things at you for good or bad. It’s important that you have some amount of laxity in your financial plans to account for these surprises.