idX Corporation to invest $7.2 million to establish Virginia manufacturing operation

idX Corporation, the preeminent supplier of global solutions for retail environments, will invest $7.2 million to establish its Virginia manufacturing operation in Spotsylvania County.

The company provides quality millwork, fixtures, décor and graphics to its customers, and offers manufacturing in all materials, including acrylic, glass, laminates, metal, upholstery, veneers, and wood. Virginia successfully competed against Maryland and North Carolina for the project, which will create 150 new jobs. idX Corporation is acquiring the former General Motors Fredericksburg Powertrain facility from the RACER Trust, an entity established to create redevelopment opportunities for former GM sites that were turned over to the government.

“As idX Corporation expands its presence in the United States and globally, we are proud that the company chose Virginia for its state-of-the-art manufacturing operation to serve the growing Southeast market,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Winning this project is a testament to both Spotsylvania County and the Commonwealth’s open and competitive business climate, strategic location and top-notch workforce. Creating quality jobs in the advanced manufacturing sector is critical to our efforts to diversify and build a new Virginia economy, and we welcome another impressive international manufacturing company to our corporate roster.”

“Spotsylvania County is a prime location for idX to reach its customers in the United States and across the Atlantic given the county’s close proximity to major interstates, international airports, and the Port of Virginia,”said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “With nearly 250,000 Virginians working in the manufacturing sector, the Commonwealth has a skilled workforce that provides companies like idX with the human talent it needs to grow. We welcome idX and know it will be a strong addition to the business community in the greater Fredericksburg region.”

idX Corporation offers superior craftsmanship, comprehensive technical capabilities, world-class project management, and turn-key retail services – the complete solution for the financial, hospitality, point-of-purchase, restaurant, and retail markets. Specializing in acrylic, glass, injection molding, laminate, material integration, metal, vacuum forming, veneer, and wood, idX has manufacturing facilities across North America, plus locations in Asia, Europe, and the Indian subcontinent to meet the needs of global customers.

“This investment in Spotsylvania County will help idX strengthen our East Coast manufacturing and distribution network and position us for continued growth and success,” said Terry Schultz, CEO of idX. “The community and the Commonwealth of Virginia are focused on business attraction and jobs, and we’re very pleased that this opportunity was available. We’re eager to get started. We know we will build a strong team in Spotsylvania County.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Spotsylvania County and the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington to secure the project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Spotsylvania County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.



“Spotsylvania County is proud to welcome idX Corporation to our community,” said Spotsylvania County Administrator Mark B. Taylor. “IdX’s bold decision to adapt and enlarge the former GM Powertrain Plant to make it a regional home for their dynamic, creative, and market-leading company will bless us with more than 150 skilled jobs. Good local jobs like these are opportunities for some of our talented Spotsylvania workforce to reduce their commutes – and that’s good for their families and good for our community.”

“idX Corporation presented a compelling plan for the productive reuse of the building, and we’re delighted that this asset will again be used in a manufacturing capacity,” said Elliott P. Laws, of EPLET, LLC, administrative trustee of RACER Trust. “Manufacturing jobs are good jobs, and community leaders have worked very diligently alongside us to identify and seek to attract a manufacturing user. We thank them for their support and for their assistance in capturing this opportunity, and look forward to the positive impact idX is sure to make in Spotsylvania County.”

“Spotsylvania County is an ideal location for a growing business, which idX’s decision reaffirms,” said Senator Ryan T. McDougle. “The cooperation between local and state governments and the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington to attract idX has been outstanding.”

“I welcome our new corporate citizen to our community and look forward to working with them and all of our business community to keep Virginia a great place in which to live, work and do business,” said Delegate Robert Orrock.