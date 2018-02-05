Icy roads lead to traffic fatality in Nelson County

A Shipman man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Gladstone community of Nelson County reported on Monday morning.

A tanker truck traveling in the 7100 block of Tye River Road encountered an icy patch in the road around 9:41 a.m. Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver lost control as the truck lost traction. The vehicle ran off the right side of the highway, overturned and struck a tree.

The driver, Andrew Woodson, 69, of Shipman, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

There was no leakage of the tanker’s load of kerosene.