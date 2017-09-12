Hyundai Hope On Wheels to award $250,000 research grant to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Published Tuesday, Sep. 12, 2017, 12:02 am
Front Page » Events » Hyundai Hope On Wheels to award $250,000 research grant to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
On Tuesday, Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU with a $250,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant.
The funds will support the pediatric cancer research of principal investigator Seth Corey, M.D., professor and chief, Children’s Hospital Foundation Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cancer Research.
The grant will be presented to Corey during a Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremony. Immediately following the presentation, local children battling cancer will dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a Hyundai Santa Fe to commemorate their experiences with pediatric cancer. The car will be driven around the country to various children’s hospitals in September during childhood cancer month.
In September alone, Hope On Wheels will award 40 research grants totaling $8.5 million to institutions nationwide. This brings the organization’s donation total to $130 million since Hyundai joined the fight against pediatric cancer in 1998. With this latest grant, Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $505,000 to CHoR.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion