Hyra: Transgender bilitary ban ‘incredibly disappointing’

Cliff Hyra, Libertarian candidate for governor, issued a statement in reaction to today’s announcement by President Donald Trump reinstating a ban on transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

“President Trump’s anti-LGBT decision to ban transgender people from the military is incredibly disappointing. It is sad and frustrating that the government is still openly discriminating on the basis of gender identity.

“The decision is completely contrary to my vision for an inclusive Virginia and a government that respects the choices and private lives of all its constituents. As Governor, I would ensure that no such exclusionary laws would be permitted in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Transgender people have so much to offer us. Discriminatory policies undermine our efforts to open up Virginia’s economy to innovation and economic growth. Virginia’s military families and LGBT citizens deserve better.”