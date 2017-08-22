Hydraulic study update Wednesday at Charlottesville High School
Published Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 9:05 pm
Front Page » Events » Hydraulic study update Wednesday at Charlottesville High School
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Route 29 Solutions Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel, with the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, VDOT and the Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization, will hold a public meeting to provide the community with an update on the development of long-term land-use planning and transportation improvements around the Hydraulic Road and US 29 intersection area.
The 12-member advisory panel began working on this long-range planning process in March and has developed draft concepts for public review and comment. The public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Charlottesville High School, Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, 1400 Melbourne Rd., Charlottesville.
The advisory panel’s consulting team of Kimley-Horne Associates and Michael Baker International will provide an overview of the current draft of the proposed land use plan for this area. The planning area includes the intersection of US Route 29 and Hydraulic Road and is roughly bounded by US 250 and US 29, Hydraulic Road and US 250, Hydraulic Road and Georgetown Road and the intersection of US 29 and Greenbrier Road.
More information on the advisory panel, planning documents and the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the website:http://www.route29solutions.org/ Documents relating to the development of the small area plan concepts are archived on theHydraulic Planning Advisory Panel Documents webpage.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion