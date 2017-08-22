Hydraulic study update Wednesday at Charlottesville High School

The Route 29 Solutions Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel, with the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, VDOT and the Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization, will hold a public meeting to provide the community with an update on the development of long-term land-use planning and transportation improvements around the Hydraulic Road and US 29 intersection area.

The 12-member advisory panel began working on this long-range planning process in March and has developed draft concepts for public review and comment. The public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Charlottesville High School, Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, 1400 Melbourne Rd., Charlottesville.

The advisory panel’s consulting team of Kimley-Horne Associates and Michael Baker International will provide an overview of the current draft of the proposed land use plan for this area. The planning area includes the intersection of US Route 29 and Hydraulic Road and is roughly bounded by US 250 and US 29, Hydraulic Road and US 250, Hydraulic Road and Georgetown Road and the intersection of US 29 and Greenbrier Road.

More information on the advisory panel, planning documents and the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the website:http://www.route29solutions.org/ Documents relating to the development of the small area plan concepts are archived on theHydraulic Planning Advisory Panel Documents webpage.