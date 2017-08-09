 jump to example.com

Hydraulic planning panel meets Thursday

Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 8:22 pm

The Route 29 Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel will hold its next meeting from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at the Virginia Transportation Research Council, 530 Edgemont Road in Charlottesville. This meeting will continue discussions of the land-use planning phase of the Hydraulic small area planning study.

route 29The agenda is available on the Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel Documents web page and the presentation that will be used during the meeting will be posted on the web page before the meeting begins. Documents and presentations from previous meetings are also archived there.

The meeting is open to the public to observe the discussions, but public comments will not be taken. The public can submit comments online at www.Route29Solutions.org.  Members of the public may access a web link to watch the meeting live online. The meeting will also be recorded and posted online for the public to view at a later time.

 

Live web streaming

Access the live-streaming link at www.Route29Solutions.org. The direct link to the streaming service is www.windrosemedia.com/windstream/vdot-specialprojects/.

Note: The link will not be active until shortly before the meeting begins at 2 p.m.

 

Podcast and video

The meeting will also be recorded and be available by podcast on www.Route29Solutions.org. The podcast will be posted to theMedia web page following the meeting. Video recordings of past advisory panel meetings are also archived on VDOT’s YouTube channel: Route 29 Advisory Panel Meetings.

