Hurt & Proffitt acquires Anderson & Associates

Published Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 11:22 am

virginiaHurt & Proffitt (H&P) and Anderson & Associates, Inc. (A&A) are combining the two employee-owned companies.

The combination of H&P and A&A brings together two well-respected, Virginia civil engineering and surveying firms, who have both been serving clients throughout the Commonwealth for over 40 years.

On January 1, 2017, Anderson & Associates will join Hurt & Proffitt’s operation, and do business as H&P. The office will remain in Montgomery County.

Jessica Littlejohn, PE, who joined Anderson & Associates in 2013, has been named Vice President of Blacksburg Engineering for the newly consolidated company, and Chris Kaknis, LS, who joined A&A in 1985, will be the Vice President of Blacksburg Survey.

“We are excited about the opportunities that the combined forces of our two firms will hold for the future,” says H&P President Bif Johnson. “Our industry is rapidly changing and growing. This acquisition will allow us to meet those changes head on and allow us to expand our services.”

Founded in 1968, A&A is a progressive professional design services firm specializing in civil engineering, surveying, and GIS. Over the past four decades, A&A has served as planners, designers, stewards, and advocates for institutional, municipal, state, industrial, and private sector clients.

H&P was founded in 1973 and has offices in Lynchburg, Roanoke and Wytheville. Combined, H&P and A&A will be a full-service civil engineering and surveying firm, strategically positioned to serve our clients on commercial, industrial, institutional, and municipal projects.

H&P Vice President of Blacksburg Engineering, Jessica Littlejohn said, “We are eager for our two firms to join forces.　 Combining our organizations will give us more depth to help our clients move their projects forward efficiently.  We can’t wait to get started.”

