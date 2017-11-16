Hungrytown comes to Fishersville

The Fishersville Main Library presents the internationally-acclaimed acoustic duo Hungrytown. Back in July, they returned from a successful six-and-a-half-month tour of the US, UK and New Zealand, covering over 16,000 miles in the US alone. They are currently on a four-month tour of the American south and southwest.

Vermonters Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who make up Hungrytown, have been touring professionally for nearly 15 years. Hungrytown’s songs and music have appeared in numerous television programs, including IFC’s Portlandia, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and Neftlix’s new comedy, Lady Dynamite; as well as various documentaries and major sporting events ranging from NASCAR to Hockey Night in Canada.

Their third and latest album, Further West, made the top 10 on the American Folk DJ charts for two months, and at least 14 “Best of the year” lists.” Not only is this one of the best albums of 2015, it’s one of the best of the decade,” proclaimed New York Music Daily.

Details

Tuesday, December 5th, 6:00-7:00 PM

Fishersville Main Library

1759 Jefferson Highway

Fishersville, VA 22939

540-885-3961

Admission: free. Sponsored by the Fishersville Main Library.