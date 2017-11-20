Hummus product sold in Virginia recalled due to possible health risks

Asmar’s Mediterranean Food, Inc. of Alexandria, Va. is recalling one lot of Asmar’s Original Hummus because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections to individuals with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following hummus is being recalled by the firm: Asmar’s Original Hommus (16 oz. package) Lot Code: TV11/2617. The product was distributed to retail stores in Northern Virginia as well as Whole Food Stores in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

The contamination was discovered after sampling by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services food safety program. Subsequent analysis by the Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the product.

Individuals who purchased Asmar’s Original Hummus with the Lot Code of TV11/2617 distributed by Asmar’s Mediterranean Food, Inc. should return the product to the place of sale for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company directly at 703.750.2960 or the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, food safety program at 804.786.3520.