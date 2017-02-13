Hull’s Drive-In hosting job fair

Hull’s Drive-In is hosting a job fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon to begin preparations for the 2017 movie season.

Hull’s is seeking individuals to work the concession stand, clean up person for the field, grill cook, fry cook and ticket booth helper. If you’re 16 years old or older, have reliable transportation and a good work ethic, then come out on Saturday and fill out an application.

Interviews will be conducted on first come first serve basis until noon.

Bring photo ID, references and a great personality. Job fair will be held inside the concession stand.