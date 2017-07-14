 jump to example.com

Huge eighth pushes Turks past ‘Jacks

Published Friday, Jul. 14, 2017, 7:46 am

After a huge nine-run eighth inning by the Harrisonburg Turks (14-17), including a three-run homer by Bryan Arias, the Covington Lumberjacks fall 13-4. The Turks were down early after a rough first inning by Carter Bach (0-1), but came back and eventually took the lead heading into the top of the ninth, where Hunter Seay (2-0) came in to get his second decision of the season.

Everyone on the Turks lineup scored a run but Austin Embler, showing a good team effort and a good on base percentage all around. Ty Andrus, Luke Nussman, and Zach Kuchmaner all had multi-hits in last night’s game. Andrus went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs. Nussman had his first good performance for the Turks, going 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run. Kuchmaner had a good night, going 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs. Arias hit his third home run of the season. Leading the way for the Lumberjacks were Allan Berrios and Ryan Alvarez. Both of them had multi-hits on the night. Berrios went 2-for-5 with a RBI and Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Seay worked 2.0 innings, only allowing one hit and struck out three. Chris Lugo (1-1) took the loss for the Jacks, also working 2.0 innings, but allowing 11 earned on seven hits.

COV       1 0 0  0 2 1 0 0 0                 4 10 1
HAR       0 0 0  2 0 0 2 9 x                 13 10 1

Lawlor, Lugo (7) and Berrios.
Bach, Seay (8), and Lytle.
W – Seay (2-0), L – Lugo (1-1)
HR: H – Arias (3)

For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com

