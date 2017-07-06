Huffstetler launches four-day tour of Fifth District

The Roger Dean Huffstetler congressional campaign announced a seven-stop listening tour of the Fifth District.

Over the course of the next four days, Huffstetler will be traveling around Central and Southside Virginia to speak with voters and hear their concerns about the direction in which our country is heading.

Schedule

Charlottesville

When: Thursday, July 6th at 6:30 PM

Where: Escafe, 215 W. Water St., Charlottesville, VA

Farmville

When: Friday, July 7th at 12:30 PM

Where: Uptown Coffee Cafe, 236 N. Main St., Farmville, VA

Danville

When: Saturday, July 8th at 12:30 PM

Where: Brewed Awakening, 610 Craghead St., Danville, VA

Madison County

When: Sunday, July 9th at 4:00PM

Where: Madison County Chamber of Commerce, 110 N. Main St., Madison, VA