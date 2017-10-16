Huffstetler fundraising continues to outpace Fifth District field

R.D. Huffstetler raised $295,764 in the second quarter for his Fifth District congressional campaign.

Since entering the race in late April, Huffstetler, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination, has raised $632,318 for the campaign.

The Fifth District seat is currently held by freshman Republican Tom Garrett.

“I am honored by the number of people that have continued to support my campaign,” Huffstetler said today. “I have spoken with voters from a variety of backgrounds who are united by a desire to see leadership in Congress that focuses on real solutions instead of divisive political games. We have to do more for our communities, and that is why I will continue to fight for a more inclusive economy in Virginia.”

The Huffstetler campaign reported more than 1,500 contributions in the past quarter. Almost half of these were donations of $10 or less, and 80 percent were donations of $50 or less.

The campaign reports more than $450,000 in cash on hand.