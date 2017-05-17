Huffstetler calls for independent commission to investigate Trump, Russia
Published Wednesday, May. 17, 2017, 3:20 pm
Front Page » Government/Politics » Huffstetler calls for independent commission to investigate Trump, Russia
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Fifth District Democratic congressional nomination candidate RD Huffstetler released the following statement calling on Congressman Tom Garrett to put country ahead of party and support an independent commission to investigate the actions of the Trump campaign and their ties to Russia.
“Since the firing of FBI Director Comey last week by President Trump, it has become even more crucial that we have an independent commission, modeled on the 9/11 Commission, to carry out this important work and bring the facts to bear. This issue is too vital to our nation’s integrity and security to be tainted by partisanship.
“I call on Congressman Garrett, and every member of Congress, to support the creation of an independent commission. We must hold our President to the highest standards of accountability, and Congressman Garrett needs to do the right thing by putting his country before his party.”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion