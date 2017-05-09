Howell announces $1.5 million in legislative branch savings
Virginia House of Delegates Speaker and Chairman of the joint House-Senate Committee on Rules William J. Howell (R-Stafford), and Senator Ryan T. McDougle (R-Hanover) Vice-Chairman of the joint House-Senate Committee on Rules announced Monday that $1,511,741 in legislative branch savings will be returned to the general fund at the end of fiscal year 2017.
Since Speaker Howell became Chairman of the joint House-Senate Joint Committee on Rules, the legislative branch has returned over $55 million to the general fund, including over $5.5 million from the House of Delegates alone.
“Virginians expect their government to live within their means and be responsible stewards of their hard-earned dollars. This announcement is a testament to the fiscal conservatism that we have espoused the last 15 years governing the majority. We are leading by example.I want to thank the agency heads, legislative branch employees and the board and commission members who have been efficient and effective stewards of taxpayer resources over the last decade. These savings are especially important given the uncertain economic outlook for the Commonwealth.”
“Republican lawmakers continue to demonstrate our ability to govern and lead responsibly,” said McDougle. “By identifying budgetary savings in our own operations and returning them to the Commonwealth, we are practicing the values we preach. I am grateful to the legislative branch employees who responsibly managed these taxpayer funds. We will continue to employ sound fiscal management to ensure the General Assembly is a conscientious steward of public money.”
|Division of Legislative Services (107)
|$294,222
|Committee for the Commemoration of the Centennial of Women’s Right to Vote (874)
|$20,000
|Joint Commission on Transportation Accountability (875)
|$27,185
|Virginia Disability Commission (837)
|$47,876
|Joint Commission on Technology and Science (847)
|$141,132
|State Water Commission (971)
|$21,525
|Virginia Coal and Energy Commission (118)
|$80,740
|Virginia Housing Commission (840)
|$83,411
|Commission on Electric Utility Regulation (863)
|$37,539
|Virginia Bicentennial of the American War of 1812 Commission (867)
|$43,174
|Autism Advisory Council (871)
|$14,937
|Capitol Police
|$700,000
|Total Legislative Reversions
|$1,511,741
