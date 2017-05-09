 jump to example.com

Howell announces $1.5 million in legislative branch savings

Published Tuesday, May. 9, 2017, 7:57 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker and Chairman of the joint House-Senate Committee on Rules William J. Howell (R-Stafford), and Senator Ryan T. McDougle (R-Hanover) Vice-Chairman of the joint House-Senate Committee on Rules announced Monday that $1,511,741 in legislative branch savings will be returned to the general fund at the end of fiscal year 2017.

virginiaSince Speaker Howell became Chairman of the joint House-Senate Joint Committee on Rules, the legislative branch has returned over $55 million to the general fund, including over $5.5 million from the House of Delegates alone.

“Virginians expect their government to live within their means and be responsible stewards of their hard-earned dollars. This announcement is a testament to the fiscal conservatism that we have espoused the last 15 years governing the majority. We are leading by example.I want to thank the agency heads, legislative branch employees and the board and commission members who have been efficient and effective stewards of taxpayer resources over the last decade. These savings are especially important given the uncertain economic outlook for the Commonwealth.”

“Republican lawmakers continue to demonstrate our ability to govern and lead responsibly,” said McDougle. “By identifying budgetary savings in our own operations and returning them to the Commonwealth, we are practicing the values we preach. I am grateful to the legislative branch employees who responsibly managed these taxpayer funds. We will continue to employ sound fiscal management to ensure the General Assembly is a conscientious steward of public money.”

2017 Legislative Branch Reversions
Division of Legislative Services (107) $294,222
Committee for the Commemoration of the Centennial of Women’s Right to Vote (874) $20,000
Joint Commission on Transportation Accountability (875) $27,185
Virginia Disability Commission (837) $47,876
Joint Commission on Technology and Science (847) $141,132
State Water Commission (971) $21,525
Virginia Coal and Energy Commission (118) $80,740
Virginia Housing Commission (840) $83,411
Commission on Electric Utility Regulation (863) $37,539
Virginia Bicentennial of the American War of 1812 Commission (867) $43,174
Autism Advisory Council (871) $14,937
Capitol Police $700,000
Total Legislative Reversions $1,511,741
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe signs clean energy legislation
McAuliffe announces tourism revenue reached $24 billion in 2016
Giants’ Crawford doubles in rehab return to Richmond
State Police to honor fallen troopers
George Mason men’s basketball inks Virginia transfer Jarred Reuter
Charlottesville resident carries messages of friendship to Russia
VMI’s Tharp named SoCon Baseball Player of the Week
Northam, Perriello talk campaign finance reform
Steps you can take to secure your small business network
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The Yin and the Yang
Expert on aging: Mother’s Day love goes beyond sustaining emotional bond
Mary Baldwin to partner with Chamber of Commerce for Capstone Festival
Discovery about how heart forms sheds light on deadly disease
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: May 8-12
Triple play helps UNCG hold off VMI Keydets, 8-5
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 