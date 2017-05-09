Howell announces $1.5 million in legislative branch savings

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker and Chairman of the joint House-Senate Committee on Rules William J. Howell (R-Stafford), and Senator Ryan T. McDougle (R-Hanover) Vice-Chairman of the joint House-Senate Committee on Rules announced Monday that $1,511,741 in legislative branch savings will be returned to the general fund at the end of fiscal year 2017.

Since Speaker Howell became Chairman of the joint House-Senate Joint Committee on Rules, the legislative branch has returned over $55 million to the general fund, including over $5.5 million from the House of Delegates alone.

“Virginians expect their government to live within their means and be responsible stewards of their hard-earned dollars. This announcement is a testament to the fiscal conservatism that we have espoused the last 15 years governing the majority. We are leading by example.I want to thank the agency heads, legislative branch employees and the board and commission members who have been efficient and effective stewards of taxpayer resources over the last decade. These savings are especially important given the uncertain economic outlook for the Commonwealth.”

“Republican lawmakers continue to demonstrate our ability to govern and lead responsibly,” said McDougle. “By identifying budgetary savings in our own operations and returning them to the Commonwealth, we are practicing the values we preach. I am grateful to the legislative branch employees who responsibly managed these taxpayer funds. We will continue to employ sound fiscal management to ensure the General Assembly is a conscientious steward of public money.”

2017 Legislative Branch Reversions

Division of Legislative Services (107) $294,222 Committee for the Commemoration of the Centennial of Women’s Right to Vote (874) $20,000 Joint Commission on Transportation Accountability (875) $27,185 Virginia Disability Commission (837) $47,876 Joint Commission on Technology and Science (847) $141,132 State Water Commission (971) $21,525 Virginia Coal and Energy Commission (118) $80,740 Virginia Housing Commission (840) $83,411 Commission on Electric Utility Regulation (863) $37,539 Virginia Bicentennial of the American War of 1812 Commission (867) $43,174 Autism Advisory Council (871) $14,937 Capitol Police $700,000 Total Legislative Reversions $1,511,741