House Republicans vote against banning guns in House chamber during session

House Republicans today voted down a rule change sponsored by Delegate Kathleen Murphy that would have banned guns in the gallery of the House chamber for one hour before until one hour after the end of each day’s legislative session.

“I am profoundly disappointed that House Republicans would vote against this rule,” said Delegate Murphy. “In these challenging times of prolific gun violence, it is reasonable to try to protect ourselves and our guests, including the many student groups who come to watch us on the floor during the legislative session.”

House Republicans last week killed several pieces of gun safety legislation, including bills to ban bumpstocks and ensure background checks. House Democrats will hold a press conference to discuss gun safety tomorrow, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. in House Room 2 in the Capitol. A media advisory will follow today.