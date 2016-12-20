House Republicans outline healthcare reform agenda

Republican members of the Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday outlined their legislative agenda to reform healthcare.

Majority Leader Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), Delegate John O’Bannon (R-Henrico), Delegate Steve Landes (R-Augusta), and Delegate Todd Pillion (R-Washington) held a press conference call highlighting the proposed legislation. The legislators will introduce a number of bills to reform Medicaid, combat the opioid and heroin addiction, reform welfare, and increase access to health services.

“The House Republican Caucus is once again leading on reforming our healthcare system” said Majority Leader Kirk Cox. “The House will continue to hold the line against any form of Medicaid expansion, including ensuring the Stanley Amendment is part of the final budget. Instead of expanding a broken system, we will reform it. This agenda outlines our commitment to ensuring all Virginians have access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

“Healthcare is an important issue for many Virginia families,” said Health, Welfare, and Institutions Committee Chairman Bobby Orrock (R-Caroline). “The House will continue to lead the discussion on reforming our healthcare system. Given the uncertainty of federal health policy, it is important, now more than ever, to implement reforms that will result in significant savings for Virginia taxpayers. We look forward to working with our colleagues in the General Assembly to advance our agenda this coming session.”

“The legislation we will introduce will help rid our welfare system of waste, fraud, and abuse” said Delegate Landes. “Recent studies show that between four and ten percent of welfare spending is either wasted or fraudulent. Waste and fraud in welfare robs the limited amount of resources we have to provide for the truly vulnerable and needy. By implementing commonsense reform, we can direct state resources to those who need it the most while protecting precious taxpayer resources.”

“Medicaid is a broken entitlement system in desperate need of reform,” said Delegate O’Bannon. “The most recent JLARC report on the cost-effectiveness of Virginia’s Medicaid program revealed that we are leaving over $41 million on the table annually. It is no wonder then why our current Medicaid program continues to grow and consume more and more taxpayer dollars. We will introduce the recommendations outlined in the JLARC report in order to reform the system and save money.”

“Virginia is experiencing an opioid and heroin addiction crisis. On average, nearly three people die every day from a drug overdose. In 2014, more people died from opioid overdoses than fatal car accidents,” said Delegate Pillion. “It is important that we do everything we can to combat addiction by prevention and intervention. Our legislative proposals will immediately help put a dent in this devastating epidemic.”