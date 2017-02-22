 jump to example.com

House Republican Caucus unanimously elects Speaker-Designee

Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 6:03 pm

virginia general assemblyThe House Republican Caucus unanimously elected its next leadership team, headed up by Del. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), who was elected as Speaker-Designee and will be the 55th Speaker of the House of Delegates when the House convenes again in 2018.

Del. Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) was elected as Majority Leader-Designee. Majority Caucus Chairman Tim Hugo (R-Fairfax) and Majority Whip Jackson Miller (R-Manassas) were each also re-elected unanimously.

Commenting on the leadership elections, Speaker Howell said, “I want to congratulate Speaker-Designee Cox, Majority Leader-Designee Gilbert, Republican Caucus Chairman Hugo, and Republican Whip Miller on their elections. The House Republican Caucus is strong and united behind this leadership team heading into the 2017 election cycle and the 2018 session. Our Republican Majority will continue to govern and lead our Commonwealth, offering positive ideas and a clear vision based on conservative principles. I have full confidence in this team.”

“I am humbled and honored by the trust my colleagues have placed in me, and I hope to earn the support of the entire House of Delegates when we convene for the 2018 session,” said Speaker-Designee Cox. “I take this responsibility seriously and I pledge to serve with the judiciousness, honor and integrity that the public expects and demands. Speaker Howell leaves behind a legacy as an institutional leader that I will strive to live up to every day. I know this House of Delegates can continue to be a beacon for transparent, and responsive self-governance can.”

Cox added, “Our caucus heads into the 2017 election cycle strong and united, demonstrated by the unanimous election of our leadership team. We look forward to taking our record of conservative leadership and our vision for the Commonwealth to the voters this fall. We will return in 2018 with a strong majority committed to leading and governing.”

“I appreciate the support of my colleagues and look forward to serving as Majority Leader,” said Majority Leader-Designee Gilbert. “The Republican Majority in the House of Delegates has consistently led on the issues that matter most to Virginians. We will continue to govern and offer innovative ideas to the challenges facing the future of the Commonwealth. I look forward to working with the Speaker, Chairman Hugo, Majority Whip Miller and our entire caucus to build on our strong Republican majority this fall.”

“It is a great honor to be part of the House Republican Caucus leadership team and to serve with such a remarkable group of leaders in the House of Delegates,” said Republican Caucus Chairman Hugo. “Thank you to my colleagues for their confidence in me to lead our caucus. We are united and ready to continue working on behalf of our citizens throughout the Commonwealth.”

“I am very grateful to for the support and confidence of my colleagues,” said Republican Whip Miller. “Our caucus will continue to advance a positive governing vision and will continue to stand up for conservative principles and values. I am excited about the opportunities we have this year and beyond.”

