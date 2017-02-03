 jump to example.com

House GOP kills redistricting amendment

Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 5:14 pm

virginia general assemblyThe House Privileges and Election Committee today refused to move a redistricting amendment to the floor.

The Committee’s Chairman, Del. Mark Cole, ignored Democrats whose lights were on to revive HJ763, an amendment introduced by Weyers Cave Republican Del. Steve Landes that had generated broad public support, including from OneVirginia 2021.

Republicans adjourned the meeting without granting Democrats the opportunity to bring up the bill.

“We asked to be recognized, and we were ignored,” said Del. Mark Sickles. “Republicans saw a room overflowing with people asking for redistricting reform, and they abruptly moved to adjourn the meeting as soon as their three constitutional amendments were approved. I am very disappointed that Members would not allow a recorded vote on the most significant impediment to responsive government here in Virginia and across the nation.”

“The system as it stands is rigged,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano. “Virginia is one of the most gerrymandered states in the country, and Republicans want it to stay that way. We have a system in which elected officials choose their voters, not the other way around. The packed room today was testament to the increasing public support for redistricting. The Republicans’ refusal to hear Virginians today truly is a shame.”

Seventy-four percent of Virginians support giving control of redistricting to an independent board, and they deserve to know whether their leaders support fair-fight elections,” said Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “Republicans today denied them that opportunity. We again call on the Speaker to send a redistricting amendment to the floor for a full vote.”

