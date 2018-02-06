House Democrats re-commit to fight for paid family leave

On the 25th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act, Virginia House Democrats re-committed Monday to the fight for paid family leave.

“Twenty-five years ago today, President Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting millions of Americans the peace of mind that they could care for their families without fear of losing their jobs,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano and Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “However, not all Americans are covered by the FMLA, and still more can’t afford to take unpaid leave. As Democrats, we will continue to fight for working people, and we will not rest until all Virginians have access to paid sick and family leave. No one should have to choose between a paycheck and caring for a sick family member. We hope that our colleagues across the aisle will join us in the fight to extend paid sick and family leave to all Virginians.”

“Too many working people cannot afford to take the time off without pay,” said Delegate Mark Sickles in a speech on the floor of the House chamber today. “Young people and people of color are particularly likely to lack access to paid family and medical leave….many working families are just a paycheck or two from financial ruin, and if their only leave option is unpaid, it can force them to sacrifice caring for themselves or a family member.”

Delegate Mark Sickles, Delegate Mark Levine, and Delegate Elizabeth Guzmanhave all introduced legislation on paid family leave this year.