House Democrats make final push with significant TV ad buys

The campaigns of Shelly Simonds and Kelly Fowler this week hit TV in Hampton Roads, bringing the total number of Democratic challengers on television to 10.

Simonds’ ad, entitled “Care,” holds Delegate David Yancey accountable for his vote to deny health care to 400,000 Virginians and affirms Simonds’ commitment to ensuring that all Virginians can afford to see a doctor when they are sick.

Fowler’s ad, entitled “Busted,” highlights that Delegate Ron Villanueva owned a company that federal officials alleged was secretly controlled by another firm in order to fraudulently obtain contracts set aside for women-owned businesses. The firm in question recently settled the suit for $16 million, one of the largest fraud settlements in history.

“We are running strong campaigns in every corner of the Commonwealth, including all 17 Republican-held districts that Hillary Clinton won last year,” said Trent Armitage, executive director of the Virginia House Democratic Caucus. “With the addition of these ads from Shelly and Kelly, we are now on air in four media markets – spanning from southwest to Richmond to Northern Virginia to Hampton Roads. Over this final week, we will continue our aggressive efforts to connect with voters in every way possible – including, and most importantly – at their doors.”

The ads are both six figure buys and will run on broadcast television in the Norfolk media market. They will also run on various digital platforms with support from Forward Majority.