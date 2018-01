House Democrats condemn GOP for killing gun safety legislation

House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano and Caucus Chair Charniele Herring issued the following statement condemning the GOP for killing multiple pieces of gun safety legislation in a subcommittee today.

“House Republicans today killed multiple gun safety bills, including legislation to ban bumpstocks and ensure background checks. To all who fear or who have felt gun violence, we hear you and we are fighting for you.”