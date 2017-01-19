 jump to example.com

House Democrats call on GOP to oppose repeal of Affordable Care Act

Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 4:47 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginia house democratsLeaders among Virginia House Democrats are calling on Republican colleagues to oppose the congressional repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Virginia House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano and Caucus Chair Charniele Herring have called on their colleagues to urge Virginia’s congressional delegation to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement.

In a floor speech on Jan. 17, Toscano asked all members of the House to sign the letter by 5 p.m. Thursday Jan. 19 (today). At the time that this release was issued, no Republican had signed on.

“If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, approximately 400,000 Virginians would lose their health insurance, including 22,000 children,” said Toscano. “Repeal would double the number of uninsured Virginians, and Republicans have brought forth no concrete plan for those people to obtain other coverage. Furthermore, repeal is a job-killer and would cost the Commonwealth an estimated 50,000 jobs within five years. I call upon every Republican to stand up for your constituents and express your concern to our representatives in Congress.”

“Nearly half a million Virginians have attained affordable health insurance through the Affordable Care Act,” said Herring. “Repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement will pull the rug out from under these hardworking families. Young people will no longer be guaranteed to remain on their parents’ health insurance until they are 26, and insurance companies will be permitted to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions – including pregnant women and breast cancer survivors. I respectfully ask my colleagues across the aisle to join us in signing this letter.”

The letter will be sent to members of Virginia’s Congressional delegation on Friday, Jan. 20.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Study: UVA slashes opioid use while improving pain scores

A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at UVA Health System found patients’ pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade

Fishburne Military School preps for its appearance the 58th Inaugural Parade with a march through the streets of Waynesboro.

Virginia hospitals to lawmakers: 'Do no harm' on healthcare

The Virginia hospital community is advocating a do no harm approach to state legislation on healthcare policy.

Poll: Virginians want restraint on healthcare policy changes

New polling from Mason-Dixon Polling & Research shows strong majorities of Virginians are concerned about the future of healthcare.

Suicide intervention training offered in February

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program Feb. 23-24.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops going all-in with four-guard lineup?

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham talks more UVA basketball, and examines the Cavs' upcoming week in the ACC.

Tom Perriello on Affordable Care Act: Where does Ed Gillespie stand?

Tom Perriello, famously, voted for the Affordable Care Act in his one term as Fifth District Congressman.

New Myers Corner website online: Produced by Augusta Free Press

The Myers Corner development in Augusta County has a new website designed by Augusta Free Press.

Anatomy of failed government: Another look at the DuPont settlement debacle

So much wailing and gnashing of teeth in Waynesboro over being shut out of the $50 million settlement with DuPont, and for what?

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 