House Democrats call on GOP to oppose repeal of Affordable Care Act

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Leaders among Virginia House Democrats are calling on Republican colleagues to oppose the congressional repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Virginia House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano and Caucus Chair Charniele Herring have called on their colleagues to urge Virginia’s congressional delegation to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement.

In a floor speech on Jan. 17, Toscano asked all members of the House to sign the letter by 5 p.m. Thursday Jan. 19 (today). At the time that this release was issued, no Republican had signed on.

“If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, approximately 400,000 Virginians would lose their health insurance, including 22,000 children,” said Toscano. “Repeal would double the number of uninsured Virginians, and Republicans have brought forth no concrete plan for those people to obtain other coverage. Furthermore, repeal is a job-killer and would cost the Commonwealth an estimated 50,000 jobs within five years. I call upon every Republican to stand up for your constituents and express your concern to our representatives in Congress.”

“Nearly half a million Virginians have attained affordable health insurance through the Affordable Care Act,” said Herring. “Repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement will pull the rug out from under these hardworking families. Young people will no longer be guaranteed to remain on their parents’ health insurance until they are 26, and insurance companies will be permitted to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions – including pregnant women and breast cancer survivors. I respectfully ask my colleagues across the aisle to join us in signing this letter.”

The letter will be sent to members of Virginia’s Congressional delegation on Friday, Jan. 20.