 jump to example.com

House of Delegates: McAuliffe line-item vetoes on HB1500 ‘invalid’

Published Wednesday, May. 3, 2017, 10:33 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell directed the Clerk of the House of Delegates and Keeper of the Rolls of the Commonwealth on Wednesday to notify Governor Terry McAuliffe of invalid veto actions on HB 1500.

virginia general assemblyClerk G. Paul Nardo sent a letter to the Governor, a full copy of which can be found here, explaining the invalid vetoes of Item 306 on page 286 and Item 436 on pages 399 through 404 of the re-enrolled budget document.

“Consistent with past practice under both Republican and Democrat speakers with both Republican and Democrat governors over the past 21 years, the Clerk is refusing to publish, at my direction, two invalid vetoes. The Supreme Court is abundantly clear about the limits of the governor’s line-item veto authority and there is no doubt Governor McAuliffe exceeded that authority in these two instances. The legislative branch cannot acquiesce to this expansion of executive authority,” said Speaker Howell (R-Stafford).

The Clerk’s letter informs Governor McAuliffe that his purported vetoes of Item 306 (the Stanley Amendment) and Item 436 (the Secretary of Transportation’s budget) will not be reflected in the final budget law. The Clerk’s letter is based on Supreme Court precedent in Brault v. Holleman (1976), Dodson (1940). There are seven examples of legislative application of these cases dating back to 1996.

The Supreme Court has consistently held that for a governor to veto a condition or restriction on an appropriation, he must also veto the appropriation attached to the condition or restriction. Item 306 is a condition on all appropriations in the budget. Governor McAuliffe purported to veto this language in 2014 and 2016. Neither vetoes were recognized in the final budget law.

“The authority to expand Medicaid rests solely with the General Assembly. The Stanley Amendment was adopted as an extra safeguard against unilateral efforts by the governor to expand Medicaid without the consent of the General Assembly,” said Speaker-designee Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights). “I believe very strongly that we cannot allow the executive branch to encroach on the spending powers explicitly reserved to the General Assembly by the Constitution of Virginia.”

Subsection Q of Item 436 establishes a restriction on appropriations for the Public-Private Transportation Act of 1995. The governor failed to also veto those appropriations, which are set out elsewhere in HB 1500.

House Appropriations Chairman S. Chris Jones (R-Suffolk) said, “The actions taken by Governor McAuliffe were not proper and rightly should not be recognized in the final budget action. The governor failed to veto both the condition and the appropriation on PPTA projects. This is the appropriate step to maintain legislative prerogative over the budget. This ensures that the power of the purse is possessed by the legislative body most responsive to the people.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
AAA goal: Reducing more than 415,000 fatalities, serious injuries on U.S. roads
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU to host Facebook Live event with pediatric trauma expert
Dickerson Road bridge in Albemarle to close for major repairs
Kaine leads Senate push for greater emphasis on career, technical education
VMI Keydets fall to VCU, 11-4
Late rally fuels 4-2 Potomac win
Walk off! No. 10 UVA tops Liberty, 8-7, on Novak single
Unearned run the difference in 1-0 Lynchburg loss
Curve deal Squirrels shutout defeat
Kaine pledges to prevent Trump shutdown
Andy Schmookler: Bob Goodlatte’s violation of his oath of office
Community Foundation distributes $335,000 in local grants
Charlottesville Comprehensive Plan update kicks off May 8
Augusta County approves move for Cedar Green polling precinct location
Travis Paulson joins Virginia wrestling as assistant coach
Virginia football three-game mini-packages on sale now
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 