 jump to example.com

Hostage situation ends in arrest in Waynesboro

Published Wednesday, Jul. 5, 2017, 1:10 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Waynesboro Police Department was called to the 1200 block of South Jackson Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. this morning for a domestic incident that had evolved into an armed hostage situation.

The 34-year-old victim told Waynesboro 911 operators that she was being held against her will by her husband, Alex Benjamin Potter, 35, who was armed with multiple firearms and had tried to shoot her. Dispatchers kept the victim on the phone and did an excellent job of keeping her calm and relaying real time information to officers, who had arrived on the scene and were talking on the phone with her husband.

After initial attempts by officers to obtain the release of the victim were not successful, the department’s Crises Negotiations and SWAT Teams were called to the scene. Also responding were members of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office including that agency’s special teams, as well as Staunton PD’s Robot Unit.

Negotiators continued to talk with the subject for more than 3 hours and ultimately were successful in securing the release of the female victim at approximately 6:30 a.m. They then focused their efforts on getting Mr. Potter to surrender which continued for another two-plus hours. Finally, armed with a search warrant and arrest warrants for Potter, SWAT officers deployed an irritant gas into the home while negotiators continued to persuade him to exit the residence.

This proved successful and Mr. Potter came outside unarmed, surrendering without further incident.

Potter, who is a resident of the city, has been charged with abduction and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond and additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Report highlights national trends in state gun safety legislation
Staunton Police investigating larceny
Valley League elects Bruce Alger president, commissioner
Game Notes: Harrisonburg, Winchester face off in VBL
Ken Plum: Dismantling Virginia’s ability to care for our citizens
Online gambling firms face clampdown after watchdog’s probe
Update: Two injured, one critically, in Buckingham County small plane crash
Potomac walks off with 7-5 win on Independence Day
Freedom rings for Squirrels Independence Day walk-off win
Triston McKenzie deals in 7-1 Hillcats victory
State Police investigating fatal Orange County crash
P-Nats swept by Astros
Hillcats shut out Keys in series finale
Rosters announced for 2017 Valley Baseball League All-Star Game
Love’s Labour’s Lost opening at Blackfriars Playhouse
VBL Roundup: Turks beat ‘Jacks
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 