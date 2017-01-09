Hops conference planned for growers, brewers
Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, 7:51 am
Front Page » Business » Hops conference planned for growers, brewers
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The South Atlantic Hops Conference for hops growers, brewers and others with an interest in the hops industry will be held March 24 and 25 at the Crown Plaza Resort in Ashville, N.C.
The event is being organized by Virginia State University, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State University. Participants will have an opportunity to tour local hop yards, breweries and related businesses and attend presentations for beginning and experienced growers. Agenda topics include brewers’ opinions of local hops, regional research results, hop cone chemistry and up-and-coming varieties.
Dr. Jeanine Davis, an NC State associate professor, noted that all conference speakers are from the South Atlantic region. “In previous years, we brought in experts from the Pacific Northwest and other northern states where they have more experience growing hops,” she said. “But now we have growers and researchers who have been working with hops for six, eight and more years—long enough to tell you which varieties grow well here and what challenges you’ll face.”
For conference details and online registration, visit go.ncsu.edu/SoAtlanticHops.
Related
Viewpoints
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints
on WVPT.
Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.
Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.
Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.
Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here
.
Missed a show? Watch OnDemand
and on our YouTube channel
.
Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.
Advertise
Get information on readership and advertising online with us.
AFP Classes
Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Graphic Design
Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Marketing/PR
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Search Engine Optimization
The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.
Video/Audio
Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.
Discussion