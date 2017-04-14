 jump to example.com

Homers power Hillcats to 5-2 win

Published Friday, Apr. 14, 2017, 11:45 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

lynchburg hillcatsDaniel Salters and Anthony Miller each went deep to give the Lynchburg Hillcats a 5-2 victory over Myrtle Beach in a game in which all runs came on homers Friday night at TicketReturn.com Field.

After neither team broke through on the scoreboard in the first three frames, Yonathan Mendoza walked with one out, and Salters followed with a deep fly ball beyond the right field fence to stake Lynchburg to a 2-0 lead. It marked Salters’ second home run of the season and the ninth of his career.

Two innings later, Lynchburg notched three runs on one hit. Salters was hit by a pitch with one out, and Jodd Carter walked to put two men on in front of Miller. The left-handed hitter drove a line drive to the opposite field for a three-run homer to left, pushing the Hillcats ahead by a 5-0 margin.

In the bottom of that frame, Matt Rose drilled a two-run homer to left field to make the score 5-2. A fielding error prior to that made both runs unearned against Leandro Linares.

Jared Robinson (1-1) earned the win with five shutout innings in which he struck out two and held Myrtle Beach to four hits.Brock Hartson recorded a save with four strikeouts in three scoreless innings of relief.

Miller finished the game 2-4, while Martin Cervenka logged a multi-hit game as well with a 2-5 day at the plate. Salters was 2-3 in the contest and scored twice.

Lynchburg faces Myrtle Beach Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. The Hillcats will send Shao-Ching Ciang (0-1, 3.38) to the mound against Casey Bloomquist (0-1, 4.50).

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Consumers paying less this spring for a dozen foods
VMI Keydets fall to Mercer in Game 2, 9-6
Winthrop uses big fifth to defeat Liberty, 11-4
P-Nats offense comes up short in 4-3 loss to Wilmington
Shaw lifts Squirrels over Reading
No. 12 UVA wins in 10th at Virginia Tech, 3-2
Our Revolution endorses Tom Perriello for governor
Northam campaign announces Women for Northam coalition
Gas prices hit 19-month high
Talking Russia, Syria, cyber warfare with Mark Warner
Mechanical engineering railway laboratory participates in $7 million railway safety effort
UVA finds way to view genes inside living cells
Augusta County Library to celebrate 40th anniversary
Mercer holds off VMI Keydets in slugfest, 10-6
Suarez start slips away: Squirrels drop first road contest
Winthrop halts Liberty win streak, 5-3
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 