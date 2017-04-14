Homers power Hillcats to 5-2 win

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Daniel Salters and Anthony Miller each went deep to give the Lynchburg Hillcats a 5-2 victory over Myrtle Beach in a game in which all runs came on homers Friday night at TicketReturn.com Field.

After neither team broke through on the scoreboard in the first three frames, Yonathan Mendoza walked with one out, and Salters followed with a deep fly ball beyond the right field fence to stake Lynchburg to a 2-0 lead. It marked Salters’ second home run of the season and the ninth of his career.

Two innings later, Lynchburg notched three runs on one hit. Salters was hit by a pitch with one out, and Jodd Carter walked to put two men on in front of Miller. The left-handed hitter drove a line drive to the opposite field for a three-run homer to left, pushing the Hillcats ahead by a 5-0 margin.

In the bottom of that frame, Matt Rose drilled a two-run homer to left field to make the score 5-2. A fielding error prior to that made both runs unearned against Leandro Linares.

Jared Robinson (1-1) earned the win with five shutout innings in which he struck out two and held Myrtle Beach to four hits.Brock Hartson recorded a save with four strikeouts in three scoreless innings of relief.

Miller finished the game 2-4, while Martin Cervenka logged a multi-hit game as well with a 2-5 day at the plate. Salters was 2-3 in the contest and scored twice.

Lynchburg faces Myrtle Beach Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. The Hillcats will send Shao-Ching Ciang (0-1, 3.38) to the mound against Casey Bloomquist (0-1, 4.50).