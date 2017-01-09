Hiss Golden Messenger makes first appearance in Harrisonburg

The Court Square Theater Music Series, organized by Arts Council of the Valley, continues on Wednesday, February 1st with a concert by Hiss Golden Messenger.

Hiss Golden Messenger is the project of songwriter M.C. Taylor. Taylor’s music draws from the deep well of traditional and vernacular Southern song that Taylor has explored and documented as a practicing folklorist.

Hiss Golden Messenger’s newest album, “Heart Like a Levee, released in October 2016, deals with Taylor’s guilt of being away while he tries to provide for his family: it’s a remarkable record that feels like a breakthrough,” says The Independent, which listed it the 18th Best Album of 2016.The Independent showers further praise, “Here is a well-paced, uncluttered collection of arrangements that manage to make the hardest of times sound upbeat, featuring HGM’s trademark grooves on the likes of ‘Like a Mirror Loves a Hammer’ and fusing modern tones with ancients ones—it is utterly exquisite.”

Hiss Golden Messenger performs at Harrisonburg’s Court Square Theater on Wednesday, February 1st. Multi-instrumentalist Scott Hirsch will open the show. Doors open at 7:00pm and the concert begins at 8:00pm. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Please visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189 for more information and to purchase tickets.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.