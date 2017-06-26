 jump to example.com

Hinojosa lifts Squirrels over Trenton in opener

Published Monday, Jun. 26, 2017, 9:22 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

C.J. Hinojosa lofted a two-run home run in the eighth inning on Monday, pulling Richmond ahead in a 3-2 win over Trenton (48-27) at Arm & Hammer Park. Hinojosa’s first homer of the season backed a solid start from Sam Coonrod who went 5.2 innings in a no-decision. The Squirrels bullpen combination of Jarret Martin, Ryan Halstead and Tyler Cyr did not allow a run over the final 3.1 innings. Cyr earcned the save, his 10th in as many chances. The Squirrels (32-43) improved to 3-1 against Trenton on the season. Game two of the series is on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsSam Coonrod pitched with runners on base in every inning, but did not allow a run over the first five frames. The righty walked three and struck out four in the no-decision.

Trenton’’s Domingo Acevedo was untouchable through the first three innings for Trenton. The towering right-hander hurler accentuated his solid beginning by striking out the side in the third inning. Acevedo needed just 33 pitches to record the first nine outs in the contest.

Richmond’s Coonrod’s was not as sharp as Acevedo, but just as effective through the first three frames. Coonrod worked around a pair of hits from Thairo Estrada – one in the first and another in the third – to keep Trenton off the board. Coonrod used 49 pitches through the first three frames.

The Squirrels managed to convert their first hit of the game into a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. C.J. Hinojosa lined a one-out double down the left field line and Myles Schroder worked a walk. With two-outs Ryan Lollis rolled an infield single to shortstop. Estrada gathered the ball and threw it wildly to second in an attempt to get the force out. Estrada’s throw sailed passed second base, allowing Hinojosa to score for a 1-0 lead.

The Squirrels attempted to squeeze a sixth and final inning out of Coonrod and came up one out short. Trenton rallied with two outs in the inning to take the lead and force Coondord from the game. Dante Bichette Jr. Walked and advanced on a base hit. Devyn Bolasky then connected on an RBI base hit to right field, tying the game 1-1. Bolasky was the last batter for Coonrod as Richmond turned to Jarret Martin with runners on the corners and two outs. Martin’s first pitch was wild, passed the catcher to the backstop, allowing the runner from third to score.

Acevedo was pulled after seven sterling innings and leading 2-1. The righty stuck out nine batters and allowed just one unearned run on four hits. Cody Carroll entered to start the eighth and was touched up for a pair of runs. Richmond regained the lead when C.J. Hinojosa hammered a two-run homer over the left field wall. It was the first home run of the season for Hinojosa and it put Richmond ahead 3-2.

Marrtin tossed the seventh and Ryan Halstead worked the eighth to earn the hold. Tyler Cyr pitched the ninth and danced around a double prior to ending the game. Cyr earned his 10th save of the year in as many tries.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
UVA alum Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA Rookie of the Year honors
Sicnarf Loopstok homers twice in 5-2 Lynchburg loss
Forest Service allows 11 exceptions to Jefferson Forest Plan for Mountain Valley Pipeline
Virginia FFA license plate announced
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: 2017 ACC Football Kickoff Preview
UVA’s Thai-Son Kwiatkowski named ACC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Kaine, Warner on CBO score on Senate Republican healthcare repeal
Report: Per capita caps in Senate healthcare bill would cost Virginia $1.4 billion
Isabel Castillo receives national award from Sojourners Faith in Action
House Democratic Caucus staffs up for November legislative races
Staunton Braves fall short against New Market
Staunton Police investigating shooting
Why investing your spare money can be a far better idea than saving
How UK’s upcoming Brexit deal will affect U.S. markets
How is the Commonwealth of Virginia performing economically?
Valley locals among statewide traffic safety winners
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 