Hinojosa lifts Squirrels over Trenton in opener

C.J. Hinojosa lofted a two-run home run in the eighth inning on Monday, pulling Richmond ahead in a 3-2 win over Trenton (48-27) at Arm & Hammer Park. Hinojosa’s first homer of the season backed a solid start from Sam Coonrod who went 5.2 innings in a no-decision. The Squirrels bullpen combination of Jarret Martin, Ryan Halstead and Tyler Cyr did not allow a run over the final 3.1 innings. Cyr earcned the save, his 10th in as many chances. The Squirrels (32-43) improved to 3-1 against Trenton on the season. Game two of the series is on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Sam Coonrod pitched with runners on base in every inning, but did not allow a run over the first five frames. The righty walked three and struck out four in the no-decision.

Trenton’’s Domingo Acevedo was untouchable through the first three innings for Trenton. The towering right-hander hurler accentuated his solid beginning by striking out the side in the third inning. Acevedo needed just 33 pitches to record the first nine outs in the contest.

Richmond’s Coonrod’s was not as sharp as Acevedo, but just as effective through the first three frames. Coonrod worked around a pair of hits from Thairo Estrada – one in the first and another in the third – to keep Trenton off the board. Coonrod used 49 pitches through the first three frames.

The Squirrels managed to convert their first hit of the game into a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. C.J. Hinojosa lined a one-out double down the left field line and Myles Schroder worked a walk. With two-outs Ryan Lollis rolled an infield single to shortstop. Estrada gathered the ball and threw it wildly to second in an attempt to get the force out. Estrada’s throw sailed passed second base, allowing Hinojosa to score for a 1-0 lead.

The Squirrels attempted to squeeze a sixth and final inning out of Coonrod and came up one out short. Trenton rallied with two outs in the inning to take the lead and force Coondord from the game. Dante Bichette Jr. Walked and advanced on a base hit. Devyn Bolasky then connected on an RBI base hit to right field, tying the game 1-1. Bolasky was the last batter for Coonrod as Richmond turned to Jarret Martin with runners on the corners and two outs. Martin’s first pitch was wild, passed the catcher to the backstop, allowing the runner from third to score.

Acevedo was pulled after seven sterling innings and leading 2-1. The righty stuck out nine batters and allowed just one unearned run on four hits. Cody Carroll entered to start the eighth and was touched up for a pair of runs. Richmond regained the lead when C.J. Hinojosa hammered a two-run homer over the left field wall. It was the first home run of the season for Hinojosa and it put Richmond ahead 3-2.

Marrtin tossed the seventh and Ryan Halstead worked the eighth to earn the hold. Tyler Cyr pitched the ninth and danced around a double prior to ending the game. Cyr earned his 10th save of the year in as many tries.