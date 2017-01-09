Hines-Allen, Peterson named ACC women’s basketball players of the week

Louisville junior Myisha Hines-Allen and Syracuse senior Alexis Peterson have been selected as the ACC Women’s Co-Basketball Players of the Week, while Georgia Tech freshman Francesca Pan earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors.

The selections were determined by a vote of the ACC Women’s Basketball Blue Ribbon Panel and announced on Monday.

Hines-Allen posted near consecutive double-double performances, averaging 21.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in the Cardinals’ wins over Virginia and Pittsburgh. The Montclair, New Jersey, native logged career highs of 31 points and 17 rebounds in an 86-81 road win at UVA. She connected on 12 of 24 shots from the floor and also tallied two steals. Hines-Allen then totaled 11 points and nine rebounds – one board shy of her fifth consecutive double-double – in a 73-52 win over the visiting Panthers. She tied her career best with four steals in just 19 minutes of play.

Peterson averaged 18.0 points, 12.5 assists and 3.0 steals as the Orange won at Clemson and at home versus Boston College. She dished out 25 assists while turning the ball over only three times in the two games. The Columbus, Ohio, native had 21 points and 11 assists in the win over the Tigers, then followed up with 15 points and 14 assists in the win over BC to give her five double-doubles for the 2016-17 season. Peterson also had five steals in the win over Clemson, and her 14 assists against the Eagles were one shy of the school record. Peterson now ranks sixth on Syracuse’s all-time scoring list and is seven points shy of 1,600 points for her collegiate career.

Pan came within two points of matching her career‐high against No. 13/15 Duke last week as the Italian native led Georgia Tech with 23 points. Pan nearly missed her first collegiate double‐double, pulling down a career‐best nine rebounds to lead the Jackets on the boards. Pan shot 42.1 percent from the field, hitting a personal best eight field goals in the contest and scored Tech’s first 12 points of the game. Pan capped the game matching her best of three steals in 34 minutes.