Hines-Allen, Peterson named ACC women’s basketball players of the week
Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, 3:41 pm
Front Page » Sports » Hines-Allen, Peterson named ACC women’s basketball players of the week
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Louisville junior Myisha Hines-Allen and Syracuse senior Alexis Peterson have been selected as the ACC Women’s Co-Basketball Players of the Week, while Georgia Tech freshman Francesca Pan earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors.
The selections were determined by a vote of the ACC Women’s Basketball Blue Ribbon Panel and announced on Monday.
Hines-Allen posted near consecutive double-double performances, averaging 21.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in the Cardinals’ wins over Virginia and Pittsburgh. The Montclair, New Jersey, native logged career highs of 31 points and 17 rebounds in an 86-81 road win at UVA. She connected on 12 of 24 shots from the floor and also tallied two steals. Hines-Allen then totaled 11 points and nine rebounds – one board shy of her fifth consecutive double-double – in a 73-52 win over the visiting Panthers. She tied her career best with four steals in just 19 minutes of play.
Peterson averaged 18.0 points, 12.5 assists and 3.0 steals as the Orange won at Clemson and at home versus Boston College. She dished out 25 assists while turning the ball over only three times in the two games. The Columbus, Ohio, native had 21 points and 11 assists in the win over the Tigers, then followed up with 15 points and 14 assists in the win over BC to give her five double-doubles for the 2016-17 season. Peterson also had five steals in the win over Clemson, and her 14 assists against the Eagles were one shy of the school record. Peterson now ranks sixth on Syracuse’s all-time scoring list and is seven points shy of 1,600 points for her collegiate career.
Pan came within two points of matching her career‐high against No. 13/15 Duke last week as the Italian native led Georgia Tech with 23 points. Pan nearly missed her first collegiate double‐double, pulling down a career‐best nine rebounds to lead the Jackets on the boards. Pan shot 42.1 percent from the field, hitting a personal best eight field goals in the contest and scored Tech’s first 12 points of the game. Pan capped the game matching her best of three steals in 34 minutes.
Related
Viewpoints
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints
on WVPT.
Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.
Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.
Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.
Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here
.
Missed a show? Watch OnDemand
and on our YouTube channel
.
Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.
Advertise
Get information on readership and advertising online with us.
AFP Classes
Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Graphic Design
Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Marketing/PR
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Search Engine Optimization
The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.
Video/Audio
Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.
Discussion