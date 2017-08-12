 jump to example.com

Hillcats win big in series opener with Dash

Published Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 10:07 am

Lynchburg posted season highs with 14 runs and 17 hits in the series opener at BB&T Ballpark to defeat the Winston-Salem Dash, 14-1.

lynchburg hillcatsAndrew Calica led the onslaught, reaching base in all six of his plate appearances, going 3-3 with three walks, three runs, three RBIs, a home run and a stolen base. His solo home run in the third inning was his fifth long ball of the year and gave Lynchburg a 3-0 lead. The stolen base marked his ninth of the year.

Lynchburg had four stolen bases as a team, including a pair by Sam Haggerty to increase his league-leading total to 41.Haggerty finished the game 2-5 with two runs scored, which included a leadoff single to begin the game. Willi Castro followed with a single, and both scored in the opening frame to stake the Hillcats to an initial 2-0 advantage.

The ‘Cats broke the game wide open with two runs in the fifth, and four runs in the sixth. Gavin Collins had four RBIs in the two frames, including a three-run double to cap of the outburst in the sixth inning with Lynchburg on top, 9-1. It marked Collins’ third four-RBI game as a Hillcat after previously not having such a performance in his professional career. Collins went 2-6 overall in the game.

Ka’ai Tom went 2-4 with a two-RBI double in the first. Jose Medina also went 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Connor Marabellhad a 3-5 day at the plate with two runs to give Lynchburg six players with multi-hit contests. Six different Hillcats also scored multiple runs in the game, including Jodd Carter and Sicnarf Loopstok with two runs apiece.

Dominic DeMasi (5-3) held Winston-Salem to just one run on three hits over six innings. The lone run against him came on a solo homer by Zack Collins. Ben Krauth earned a save by pitching the final three innings and only allowing one hit. He struck out four.

Lynchburg is 4-0 on its current road swing and continues its six-game road trip Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Hillcats will send Tanner Tully (0-2, 4.15) to the mound against Dane Dunning (4-5, 3.33). The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

