Hillcats win another 5-4 thriller against Salem

Lynchburg used four doubles out of its five hits to score in four straight innings and come from behind to defeat the Salem Red Sox in front of 3,058 fans at City Stadium Saturday night, 5-4.

Salem built an initial 2-0 lead over the first two innings thanks in part to a Michael Chavis solo home run in the first. It moved him into a tie for the league lead with his 12th deep fly of the season. Mike Meyers doubled to lead off the second and scored the second run of the game on a passed ball.

Lynchburg did not break through until the fourth. Back-to-back walks to Ka’ai Tom and Sicnarf Loopstok began the frame. Connor Marabell drove in the first run with a double to left center field, and Martin Cervenka followed with a sacrifice fly to right to tie the game at 2-all.

The Hillcats took their first lead in the fifth. Sam Haggerty walked and stole second base. He scored on a Loopstok double. Loopstok finished the game 2-2 with two walks, two runs and an RBI. In the first two games of the series, Loopstok is 5-5 with three runs, three walks and an RBI. After Loopstok gave the Hillcats the lead, Salem quickly recaptured it with back-to-back solo home runs from Josh Ockimey and Trenton Kemp in the sixth.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth, the Hillcats evened the score again with back-to-back doubles off the bats of Cervenka and Andrew Calica. Lynchburg claimed the lead for good in the seventh without the benefit of a base hit. Loopstok walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After moving to third on a groundout, Loopstok sprinted home on an aggressive baserunning play on a pitch in the dirt. The wild pitch led to the fifth and decisive run for the ‘Cats, who improved to a season-best 27-20 with the victory.

Jordan Milbrath and Argenis Angulo each worked a scoreless inning out of the bullpen to preserve the victory for Justin Garcia (3-1). Garcia went 1 1/3 scoreless frames in relief of Triston McKenzie, who surrendered four runs on just four hits while striking out eight in 5 2/3. Angulo ranks third in the Carolina League with six saves after striking out the final batter as part of a perfect ninth.

The Sox and the ‘Cats meet again Sunday at 2 p.m. Shao-Ching Chiang (6-2, 2.29) will start for Lynchburg on a Family Funday Sunday. Family 4-packs will be available with four tickets and four hot dog meal combos for $40. Gates open at 1 p.m, and fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com with pre-game coverage beginning at 1:50.