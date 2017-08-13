Hillcats take series finale, 9-6

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Lynchburg continued its offensive barrage at BB&T Ballpark with a 9-6 victory in the team’s final game at Winston-Salem Sunday.

In seven meetings at Winston-Salem this year, the Hillcats scored at least seven runs in six of them, including Sunday’sperformance in which the team tallied nine runs on 13 hits. In the weekend set alone, the Hillcats racked up 30 runs on 48 hits in 27 innings on offense.

For third straight contest, a majority of the Hillcats lineup had a multi-hit game. Sam Haggerty, Andrew Calica, Sicnarf Loopstok, Connor Marabell, Jose Medina and Daniel Salters all had two hits in the game. Medina went 2-3 with three RBIs, while Marabell drove in a pair of runs on his 2-4 day.

Calica and Loopstok both scored twice in the game. Haggerty stole his league-leading 43rd base of the year in the first inning to give him six steals in his past four games.

Aaron Civale (8-2) earned the win by going seven innings for his fourth straight start. He allowed four runs, only two of which were earned, on seven hits. The right-hander struck out four and walked none. He has now gone at least seven innings in seven of his 14 starts with Lynchburg. Billy Strode worked a scoreless eighth inning, and Argenis Angulo pitched the ninth inning to end the game.

With the game deadlocked at 3-all after five frames, the Hillcats scored three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to take a commanding 8-3 lead. Medina’s two-run single in the sixth inning broke the tie.

The Hillcats return to Lynchburg for a weeklong homestand beginning Monday at 6:30 p.m. Any fan that brings an item to donate to the school supply drive will receive a free ticket voucher for any game August 29-31. Triston McKenzie (10-6, 3.56) will start for Lynchburg. The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.