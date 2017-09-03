 jump to example.com

Hillcats sweep doubleheader at Wilmington

Published Sunday, Sep. 3, 2017, 8:17 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Anthony Miller’s third home run of the season broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning of game one of a doubleheader to send Lynchburg to a 2-1 victory, and the Hillcats led throughout the nightcap to complete a twin bill sweep at Frawley Stadium, 5-0.

lynchburg hillcatsLynchburg trailed 1-0 entering the sixth inning of the opening contest, but Sam Haggerty began the frame with a single and a stolen base. Willi Castro singled to center field to tie the game. With one out in the seventh, Miller belted a solo homer over the right-field fence to send the Hillcats to a 2-1 win.

Dominic DeMasi (7-4) recorded a complete-game victory by holding Wilmington to one run on three hits in seven innings. It marked the third time of his career he went seven frames, all of which have been since August 1.

Argenis Angulo (5-2) earned the win in the second game by striking out all six batters he faced out of the bullpen. The strikeout machine has fanned 68 batters in 55 innings this season. Lynchburg used exclusively relief pitchers in game two. Ben Krauth tossed two scoreless frames to start, and Luke Eubank followed with two innings. Kieran Lovegrove pitched the seventh to complete the Hillcats’ 12th shutout.

Lynchburg led for the duration of the second game after taking the lead in the first. Claudio Bautista hit a double down the right-field line to extend his hitting streak to a season-best seven games and eventually came home on a wild pitch. In the second, Mitch Longo singled, stole second base, and scored on aSicnarf Loopstok sacrifice fly. That tied Loopstok for the team lead in RBIs with 65.

The Hillcats tallied one more in the fourth and two in the fifth. Anthony Miller drove in Longo with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Bautista and Andrew Calica each scored in the sixth after opening the stanza with back-to-back singles. Longo and Connor Marabell notched RBIs in the inning.

Longo has hit safely in all four games since he joined the Hillcats. He is 9-13 with three RBIs, eight runs scored, and two stolen bases. Marabell has five RBIs in the series to raise his season count to 45.

Lynchburg concludes the regular season Monday at Wilmington at 1:05 p.m. Sean Brady (2-1, 4.02) is scheduled to start. If the Hillcats win, they will finish the regular season 87-52, which would mark the best winning percentage (.626) by a Lynchburg team since the 1985 Mets (95-45, .679).

Following the game, Lynchburg will travel to Frederick to prepare for the Northern Division Championship Series, which begins Wednesday. The Hillcats’ first home playoff game will be Friday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. It will include Postgame Fireworks. All games can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Non-profits invited to apply for grant through Cadence Inc.
No. 3 UVA blanks Richmond for 1-0 victory
Vittese’s five-goal game powers UVA past Monmouth
UVA alum Artie Lewicki to make MLB debut for Detroit with Monday start
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 4-8
Federal grant to support libraries at three Virginia colleges
Live Blog: #21 Virginia Tech faces #22 West Virginia in loaded season opener
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 4-8
Milling and paving operations to take place on Route 151 in Nelson County
Liberty sends loud message to FBS with win at Baylor
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 4-8
Warner, Kaine announce $10 million for Virginia airports
Tax reform a priority for farmers﻿
Paramount Theater to screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Congressman asks Farm Bureau board for input
Liberty stuns Baylor in football opener
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 