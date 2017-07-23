Hillcats split two with P-Nats

Lynchburg rallied from a 6-5 deficit in Saturday’s suspended game to win 8-6, but the Hillcats couldn’t complete the four-game sweep. Potomac claimed the series finale, 4-1, at Pfitzner Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Salters drove in Jodd Carter with a two-out single in the seventh inning of the nightcap to avoid a shutout, but the Hillcats only produced five hits total for the game. Shao-Ching Chiang (7-8) fell to 0-6 since June 1 after he allowed four runs on nine hits in six innings.

In the first game, the Hillcats resumed Saturday’s contest trailing 6-5 in the top of the fifth. The Hillcats scored two in the sixth inning to take the lead. Salters had an RBI double and later scored on a two-out Willi Castro base hit. Andrew Calica hit a solo home run in the ninth to make the final score 8-6.

Prior to the game being suspended Saturday, the Hillcats took the initial lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Gavin Collins. Potomac scored six unanswered runs in the second and third to take a 6-1 advantage. Brock Hartson left the game with an apparent injury after facing two batters in the bottom of the second.

Lynchburg tallied two runs in the fourth, capped off by an RBI double by Sicnarf Loopstok. It represented his team-leading 47th RBI. Castro and Calica scored in the frame, and Collins had the other RBI. In the fifth inning, Castro had an RBI single to plate Salters, who had tripled earlier in the frame. Collins lined a ball to center field to drive in Sam Haggerty, which made it a one-run contest before the umpires waved the tarp onto the field.

The Hillcats return to Lynchburg for a weeklong homestand beginning Monday at 6:30 p.m. It will be 80s week through Sunday at City Stadium, and Monday is "I Love the 80s Night!" Gates open at 5:30