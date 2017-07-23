 jump to example.com

Hillcats split two with P-Nats

Published Sunday, Jul. 23, 2017, 7:27 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Lynchburg rallied from a 6-5 deficit in Saturday’s suspended game to win 8-6, but the Hillcats couldn’t complete the four-game sweep. Potomac claimed the series finale, 4-1, at Pfitzner Stadium Sunday afternoon.

lynchburg hillcatsDaniel Salters drove in Jodd Carter with a two-out single in the seventh inning of the nightcap to avoid a shutout, but the Hillcats only produced five hits total for the game. Shao-Ching Chiang (7-8) fell to 0-6 since June 1 after he allowed four runs on nine hits in six innings.

In the first game, the Hillcats resumed Saturday’s contest trailing 6-5 in the top of the fifth. The Hillcats scored two in the sixth inning to take the lead. Salters had an RBI double and later scored on a two-out Willi Castro base hit. Andrew Calica hit a solo home run in the ninth to make the final score 8-6.

Prior to the game being suspended Saturday, the Hillcats took the initial lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Gavin Collins. Potomac scored six unanswered runs in the second and third to take a 6-1 advantage. Brock Hartson left the game with an apparent injury after facing two batters in the bottom of the second.

Lynchburg tallied two runs in the fourth, capped off by an RBI double by Sicnarf Loopstok. It represented his team-leading 47th RBI. Castro and Calica scored in the frame, and Collins had the other RBI. In the fifth inning, Castro had an RBI single to plate Salters, who had tripled earlier in the frame. Collins lined a ball to center field to drive in Sam Haggerty, which made it a one-run contest before the umpires waved the tarp onto the field.

The Hillcats return to Lynchburg for a weeklong homestand beginning Monday at 6:30 p.m. It will be 80s week through Sunday at City Stadium, and Monday is “I Love the 80s Night!” Gates open at 5:30, and fans who cannot attend can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Sands Snaps Squirrels skid with ninth inning blast
VDOT schedules public meeting on Interstate 64 project in Alleghany County
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: July 24-28
Kaine, Isakson, Tester introduce GI Bill reforms
Center for Justice and Peacebuilding partners with UNDP. Iraqi youth to build culture of peace
VBL: Turks, Generals battle for second place in South tonight
AAA: Gas prices inching upward
Dinner Diva: Eight great (and healthy) homemade popsicles
Ken Plum: Systemic changes to government needed
Pete Kuntz: Climate change is real
Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: July 24-28
Clean energy meeting in Staunton
A new way to thwart pathogen that causes sudden oak death
Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir sings in Peru
Music Feeds Us announces Charlottesville concert to benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Seth Megginson: ACC Coastal Division preview
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 