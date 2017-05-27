 jump to example.com

Hillcats post another walk-off victory, 5-4

Published Saturday, May. 27, 2017, 9:24 am

Lynchburg took advantage of having the first-place Salem Red Sox in town as they inched closer in the standings with an exciting 5-4 walk-off win at City Stadium Friday night.

lynchburg hillcatsEach offense came out strongly in the early innings, beginning with Lynchburg in the first. Sam Haggerty and Ka’ai Tom had back-to-back doubles to plate the first run just two batters into the frame. Later in the inning, Martin Cervenka used a sacrifice fly to score Tom and give Lynchburg a 2-0 edge.

The Red Sox wasted no time answering back, as the Carolina League’s top offense struck for three in the top of the second. Trenton Kemp clubbed a ball over the right field fence for his first home run of the year, scoring himself and Josh Ockimey. Still in the second, Nick Lovullo singled on a ground ball to left, plating Austin Rei to give the Sox a 3-2 lead. Salem added to its lead in the fourth when Mike Meyers came around to score on a double to center field by Jose Sermo.

The ‘Cats evened the score in the sixth. Andrew Calica drove in Sicnarf Loopstok on a liner to right field. Connor Marabellcame in to score the tying run on a sacrifice fly from Willi Castro. Lynchburg threatened to recapture the lead in the eighth when it loaded the bases with one out, but a 6-4-3 double play kept the game tied entering the ninth.

Celebrating his 23rd birthday, Sam Haggerty reached base to begin the ninth when he was hit by a pitch. He stole his team-leading 13th base of the season to move into scoring position. With first base open, the Red Sox intentionally walked Tom to put two on with nobody out. Loopstok laid down a sacrifice bunt, and a wild throw by Adam Lau let Haggerty score from second to end the game.

The walk-off victory was the Hillcats’ third in their last five home games. It also represented their fourth ninth-inning rally to win a game over the past 11 days. Lynchburg has won a season-best three straight home games.

Hillcats starter Shane Bieber allowed four runs on nine hits over six innings and did not factor in the decision. Relief pitcher Dominic DeMasi tossed three scoreless innings, surrendering just four hits, to earn his first win on the year. Red Sox starter Matt Kent conceded four runs, three earned, on nine hits over 6 2/3 innings. Adam Lau came in and allowed the game winning run in the ninth, although it was unearned.

The Sox and the ‘Cats play the second game of the Memorial Day weekend set Saturday at 6 p.m. Triston McKenzie (3-2, 2.60) will face Red Sox righty Shaun Anderson (0-1, 5.25). It is a Sparkling Saturday, which means postgame fireworks. Gates open at5 p.m.

